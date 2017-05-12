Bridesmaid No More: Cincinnati’s Kerry Lee Wins Flying Pig Marathon

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 05/09/2017 - 12:50.

Jack Randall, who graduated last weekend from the University of Cincinnati, won in a time of 2:33:46 - CINCINNATI (May 7, 2017) -- After coming in second or third in the Flying Pig Marathon for the last six years, the seventh time proved to be the charm for Anderson High School cross country coach Kerry Lee, who finally won the women’s division of Sunday’s 19th annual Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon. The total registration for all weekend events was 37,244 participants representing all 50 states and 20 countries.

Lee, who won in a time of 2:53:55, came in second last year as well as in 2015, 2013 and 2011. The 42-year-old Lee was third in the women’s field in 2012 and 2014.

Coming in second in the women’s division with a time of 3:00:04 was 42-year-old Wendy Marshall of Cincinnati, who just ran the Boston Marathon, and third with a time of 3:02:59 was Katie Aerni, 35, a Cincinnati native now in West Virginia whose brother, John, won the Flying Pig Marathon in 2003.

In the men’s division, 22-year-old Jack Randall, who graduated last weekend from the University of Cincinnati, won in a time of 2:33:46. It was the fifth marathon for the former member of UC’s Running Club but his first Flying Pig Marathon.

Second among the men was 21-year-old Emmett Saulnier of Terrace Park in 2:35:15 and third was 37-year-old Brian Korody of Cincinnati with a time of 2:42:10.

Earlier Sunday in the Paycor Half Marathon, 28-year-old Tommy Kauffmann, a 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon qualifier, won in 1:08:32. Second was 25-year-old Jake Kasperski of Perrysburg, OH, in 1:11:41 and third was 34-year-old Matt Behrensmeyer of Villa Hills, KY, who also came in third last year, in 1:13:05.

For the women, 27-year-old Lara Crofford, an assistant track and cross country coach at the University of Cincinnati, won in a time of 1:20:23. Runner-up for the second year in a row was 28-year-old Katie Lenahan of Cincinnati, a three-time winner of the Queen Bee Half Marathon, in 1:23:01, and third was 30-year-old Kristen Leslie of Cincinnati in 1:25:02.

Nearly 40,000 participants from all 50 states and 20 countries took part in Flying Pig weekend festivities, starting Friday night with the Little Kings Mile, the second leg of the Christian Moerlein Beer Series. In the elite division, 29-year-old Jake Edwards from Delaware, OH, won the mile in a time of 4:14. Second was 28-year-old Arnaud Froidmont of Cincinnati in 4:15 and third was 20-year-old Samuel Stevens-Jones from Athens, OH in 4:25.

In the women’s elite division, 29-year-old Agnes Laurent from Cincinnati won in 5:15. Second was 23-year-old Ashley Svec of Union, KY in 5:19 and third for the women was 28-year-old Sofia Mimendi of Cincinnati in 5:40.

Flying Pig Marathon weekend’s Saturday events began with a repeat winner as 31-year-old Jason Bumb won the men’s division of the Toyota 10K for the second year in a row.

Bumb won the event in a time of 33:48. Last year he won the Toyota 10K in 34:33.

Second in the men’s division was 26-year-old Kevin Bonfield of Alexandria, KY in a time of 35:07. Third was 25-year-old David Griffith of Cincinnati, who came in second last year. His time this year was 36:28.

In the women’s division of the Toyota 10K, 26-year-old Ashley Case of Angola, IN, pulled off a repeat win of her own, taking the Toyota 10K in 39:25, then an hour later winning the Tri-State Running Company 5K in a time of 19:12. Her weekend was just getting started, as she was running in the Skyline Chili 3-Way Challenge that also included Sunday’s Paycor Half Marathon.

Second in the women’s division of the Toyota 10K was 29-year-old Liz Schloss of Ft. Wayne in 40:24 and third was 49-year-old Missy Moore of Ashland, KY, in 41:14.

In the Tri-State Running Company 5K men’s division, 19-year-old Eric Baugh of Edgewood, KY was the winner in 16:00. Second place went to the runner-up of the Toyota 10K, Kevin Bonfield, in 17:12 and third was 28-year-old Musa Kimuli of Cincinnati in a time of 17:24.

Joining Ashley Case on the winner’s podium for the Tri-State Running Company 5K was, in second, 51-year-old Jill Peters of Liberty Township in 20:11 and third was the third-place finisher in the Toyota 10K, Missy Moore, in 20:24.

The Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon powered by P&G will celebrate its 20th anniversary May 4-6, 2018.