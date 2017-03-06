Bougard captures first USATF title on first day of 2017 USATF Indoors

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 03/06/2017 - 15:50.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- Two personal bests in the high jump lifted Erica Bougardto her first USATF pentathlon gold on day one of the USATF Indoor Championships at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

After zipping to the fastest time in the 60m hurdles to open the pentathlon, Bougard (Byhalia, Mississippi) twice set indoor personal bests in the high jump, finishing with a clearance at 1.87m/6-1.50. She followed with an 11.97m/39-3.25 in the shot put before winning the long jump at 6.18m/20-3.50 on her only legal jump.

Bougard, the 2013 NCAA indoor pentathlon champion for Mississippi State, capped off her first U.S. indoor title with a 2:18.41 to place second in the 800 and tally 4,558 points.

Sharon Day-Monroe(Costa Mesa, California) set the American record at Albuquerque in 2014, scoring 4,805 points, and took second today with 4,404 points. A four-time U.S. indoor champion, Day-Monroe bested the field by over a meter in the shot put, scoring 823 points on her final throw of the competition, 14.44m/47-4.50. She also won the 800 at 2:17.55.

Top 3 leaders in pentathlon after each event

60m Hurdles: Bougard 1087, Nwaba 1032, Hawkins 1030

High Jump: Bougard 2149, Nwaba 2128, Hawkins 1946

Shot Put: Bougard 2808, Nwaba 2765, Day-Monroe 2743

Long Jump: Bougard 3713, Day-Monroe 3547, Hawkins 3373

800 Meters: Bougard 4558, Day-Monroe 4404, Spenner 4213

Cato leads indoor heptathlon after day one

Last year’s runner-up in the heptathlon, Japheth Cato (Crete, Illinois) led day one action in the men’s heptathlon with 3,189 points over four events. Cato’s sole event win of the day was in the high jump, where he was the lone competitor to clear the 2-meter barrier with his best jump of 2.11m/6-11. His jump elevated him atop the point standings, erasing a 205-point deficit.

Austin Bahner(Wichita, Kansas) uncorked a big long jump of 7.47m/24-6.25 to take the lead after two events, and he held the lead through the shot put, where he had the second best throw of the day at 13.24m/43-5.25. Finishing the day with a high jump of 1.84m/6-0.50, Bahner trailed Cato by only 40 points after four events.

Top 3 leaders in heptathlon after each event

60 Meters:DiMambro 889, Hawkins & Bahner 879

Long Jump:Bahner 1806, Hopkins 1726, Cato 1641

Shot Put:Bahner 2488, Hopkins 2416, Cato 2283

High Jump:Cato 3189, Bahner 3149, Hopkins 2976

Austin Bahner

"It's nice being here in Albuquerque, as always. Tough start, not the best in the world but I improved from the long jump... shot put wasn't bad either... struggled with the high jump but ready to go into day 2. [Strategy for tomorrow is to] run fast, pole vault high; just hopefully come back healthy and ready to go. I feel pretty good as far as my body and everything so hopefully I can put it together tomorrow."

Japheth Cato

"It went well. First event went better than expected. Long jump was a very disappointing three jumps to say the least. Shot put was decent... in golf swings, I guess you could say my shot put was an eagle. High jump was good... it's always something I've been comfortable with so why not always just go for the highest bars. Overall, pretty good [day].

With Curtis Beach scratching the [heptathlon] for the 600m, it's opened up the field a lot. Top five, it's really anybody's game right now.”

Erica Bougard

"Today has just been a great day for me overall. I came in, I was confident. I just feel like my hurdles could've been a little bit faster. It was only my second hurdle race of the year, so that was pretty good for my second race. Going into the high jump, I just felt awesome. The rhythm was there, everything was set in place. I was lucky enough to get two personal bests in that today... I just wish Barbara [Nwaba] was better so I could fully compete against her. I really wanted to compete against her all the way through and really earn my own title.”

Sharon Day-Monroe

"Not exactly where I want to be but this is only my third meet of the year and first pentathlon so, just working things out and trying to tune up for London, that's the ultimate goal for this season.

Last year I was injured and didn't compete indoors at all and had a really limited outdoor season. So I feel like I'm just sort of coming back from that even though I'm totally healthy now, but it's just not the same coming off of an injured season as when you come off a season when everything’s feeling good."