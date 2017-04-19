BOSTON MARATHON LIVE THIS MON., APRIL 17, AT 8:30 AM ET ON NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS NBC SPORTS GROUP’S MONTH OF MARATHON COVERAGE

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 04/13/2017 - 12:26.

Coverage Available with New Direct-to-Consumer Offering, NBC Sports Gold’s “Track & Field Pass”. The NBC Sports app to Host Special “Finish-Line” Camera Feed. Content Presented As Part of Recently-Announced Olympic Channel Partnership among NBCUniversal, the IOC, and the USOC

STAMFORD, Conn. - April 13, 2017 -NBC Sports Group presents live coverage of the 121st annual Boston Marathon this Monday, April 18, at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Coverage will be streamed live on NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” as well as on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage begins with a Boston Marathon preview show on Sunday, April 16, at 4 p.m. ET on Universal HD.

The NBC Sports appwill offer a unique finish-line camera, allowing fans, and runners’ family and friends, the ability to see all runners cross the finish line on Boylston Street. The Boston Marathon finish-line camera feed will be available online for 30 days following the race. Encore coverage of the Boston Marathon will be presented on Universal HD Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

Held annually on Patriots' Day, the Boston Marathon is the oldest (since 1897) and one of the most prestigious marathons in the world. Running from Hopkinton and weaving through Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, and Brookline, more than 25,000 runners aim to finish in in downtown Boston.

Rick Allencalls the action, joined by analysts Craig Masback, Tim Hutchings, and reporter Trenni Kusnierek.

NBC Sports Group presents a month of major marathon coverage in April, with encore coverage of the Paris Marathon Thursday, April 20, at 2 a.m. ET, and live coverage of the London Marathon Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel, Home of Team USA.

Below the full schedule for NBC Sports Group’s marathon coverage:

Date Time Program Network Sun., April 16 4 p.m. Boston Marathon Preview Show (LIVE) Universal HD Mon., April 17 8:30 a.m. Boston Marathon (LIVE) NBCSN Mon., April 17 8 p.m. Boston Marathon Universal HD Thurs., April 20 2 a.m. Paris Marathon NBCSN Fri., April 21 6 p.m. Boston Marathon Universal HD Sun., April 23 3:30 a.m. London Marathon (LIVE) NBCSN Sun., April 23 7 p.m. London Marathon Universal HD Fri., April 28 6 p.m. Boston Marathon Universal HD

NBC SPORTS GOLD: NBC Sports Gold-- NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product -- offers access to the Boston Marathon with its “Track and Field Pass.”

In addition to live video streaming, viewers will have access to full stage video replays and highlights. NBC Sports Gold is available on Apple iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and online at NBCSportsGold.com.

Announced this week, NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” gives fans access to more than 25 major marathon, track and field events from April through December 2017. Included in the offerings are the highest-profile, elite events of USA Track & Field (USATF). The direct-to-consumer pass, powered by Playmaker Media, will offer fans unprecedented coverage -- much of which cannot be seen on any linear television platform in the United States -- live and on-demand, online, on mobile, tablets and connected TV devices.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass,” available for $69.99, also includes coverage of the top USATF outdoor events, including USA vs. The World at the Penn Relays and Olympic Rematches at the Drake Relays, the Nike Prefontaine Classic, and the USATF Outdoor Championships. Also included are the world’s most anticipated international track and field events, including all 14 Diamond League stops as well as unprecedented coverage of every event from all 10 days of the 2017 IAAF World Track & Field Championships from London. The “Track and Field Pass” can be purchased today by visiting NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports Gold’s “Track and Field Pass” continues NBC Sports’ commitment, along with the IOC and the USOC, to increased access to Olympic-sports programming. As previously announced, during the second half of 2017, a new U.S. television network — “Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA” — will launch, offering sports fans year-round Olympic-sport programming from around the world, with an emphasis on favorite American athletes and teams. Additional details about the launch of the new linear cable channel will be provided at a later date.

NBC SPORTS APP: The NBC Sports app — NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs — will stream coverage via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. The NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Comcast’s X1, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.

Both the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold are powered by Playmaker Media, NBC Sports Digital’s technology service which provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions.