Boston Marathon Announces Changes Due to Weather Forecast

BOSTON, MA (12-April) – Due to inclement weather forecasted for April 15, the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.), organizers of the Boston Marathon, has announced changes to ensure the safety of participants in this year’s Boston Marathon.

Working with the National Weather Service and our partners throughout the community, the B.A.A. is preparing for weather conditions calling for rain with strong wind and morning temperatures in the mid 30 degree Fahrenheit range, with the potential for wind chills in the low 30’s. This forecast is similar to the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Due to these anticipated conditions, the B.A.A. will start Wave 4 participants immediately following Wave 3, reducing the amount of time participants are waiting in the Athletes’ Village prior to beginning their race.

Participants are asked to adhere to previously published athlete transportation schedules. Participants will still be seeded according to their corral and wave assignments. There will no longer be a 25 minute gap between the beginning of Wave 3 (10:50 a.m.) and Wave 4 (previously scheduled for 11:15 a.m.).

In addition, the Boston Athletic Association has taken multiple steps towards ensuring the safety of all participants and volunteers at this year’s event. The preparations already made for this year’s race include:

Adjustments to staging areas to ensure weather readiness, including tent walls, additional heat, and flooring.

Additional accommodations for potential overflow of medical aid stations along the course.

For volunteers along the course, additional ponchos and hand warmers will be distributed.

Enhanced gear check area to prevent long wait times when retrieving gear bags.

The above list is in addition to other previously planned accommodations for runners, volunteers, and operational support. It is crucial that athletes take seriously the weather forecast and prepare appropriately for all conditions.

The B.A.A. is making special accommodation for athletes whose means of participation are directly impacted by current forecasted weather conditions. Our race history has shown that the forecasted conditions will cause unique challenges for athletes whose participation requires specific equipment that limits contact with the ground. This includes participants in the wheelchair division, handcycle program, duo program, and runners competing with prosthesis. Eligible athletes who elect deferral will receive a complimentary entry into the 2020 Boston Marathon. For those athletes, qualifying standards will be waived if a deferment is selected.

The B.A.A. will continue to update participants of changes in procedures and best practices for a safe and successful Boston Marathon experience. We continue to encourage participants to use their best judgement in preparing for and participating in the Boston Marathon.

ABOUT THE BOSTON ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (B.A.A.)

Established in 1887, the Boston Athletic Association is a non-profit organization with a mission of promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports, especially running. The B.A.A.’s Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon, and the organization manages other local events and supports comprehensive charity, youth, and year-round running programs, including high performance athletes and running club. Since 1986, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon has been John Hancock. The Boston Marathon is part of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, along with international marathons in Tokyo, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City. More than 60,000 runners will participate in B.A.A. events in 2019. The 123rd Boston Marathon will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019. For more information on the B.A.A., please visit www.baa.org.