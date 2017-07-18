Bolt to race in Monaco – IAAF Diamond League

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 07/18/2017 - 11:13.

Organisers of the Herculis EBS meeting have confirmed that Usain Bolt will compete at the IAAF Diamond League meeting on 21 July as part of his farewell tour.

Returning to the Louis II Stadium for the first time since 2011, the Jamaican superstar will contest the 100m. When he raced in Monaco six years ago, Bolt won in 9.88.

The Herculis EBS meeting is the final IAAF Diamond League fixture before the IAAF World Championships London 2017, which will be Bolt’s last major championships appearance.

Other confirmed stars for the Herculis EBS meeting include the likes of pole vault world record-holder Renaud Lavillenie, world and Olympic triple jump champion Caterine Ibarguen, Olympic javelin champion Thomas Rohler, Olympic 1500m champion Matthew Centrowitz, world 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop, world javelin champion Julius Yego, world high jump champion Maria Lasitskene and Olympic steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto.

Organisers for the IAAF

2017 IAAF Diamond League calendar:

5 May – Doha, QAT

13 May – Shanghai, CHN

27 May – Eugene, USA

8 Jun – Rome, ITA

15 Jun – Oslo, NOR

18 Jun – Stockholm, SWE

1 Jul – Paris, FRA

6 Jul – Lausanne, SUI

9 Jul – London, GBR

16 Jul – Rabat, MAR

21 Jul – Monaco, MON

20 Aug – Birmingham, GBR

24 Aug – Zurich, SUI

1 Sep – Brussels, BEL