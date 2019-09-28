BMW BERLIN-MARATHON ON SUNDAY - Video interview with Kenenisa Bekele

Submitted by chucky on Sat, 09/28/2019 - 11:22.

Kenenisa Bekele is the fastest runner on the start list of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON this Sunday. The Ethiopian, who is a three time Olympic Champion and still holds the world records for 5,000 and 10,000 m, clocked 2:03:03 when he won the BWM BERLIN-MARATHON in 2016. After a number of disappointing marathon races he wants to bounce back on Sunday in Berlin.

For more information, please go to: www.berlin-marathon.com