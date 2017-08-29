BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on September 24: Bekele challenges Kipchoge and Kipsang

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 08/29/2017 - 13:31.

The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON will stage a unique contest on September 24: for the first time in the history of the event the top three marathon runners in the world will be on the start line as the Kenyan duo of Eliud Kipchoge and Wilson Kipsang take on Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele. The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON is an Abbott World Marathon Majors (AWMM) event and an IAAF Gold Label Road Race.

Eliud Kipchoge’s avowed intention is to break the world marathon record of his compatriot Dennis Kimetto, which the latter achieved in Berlin in 2014 with his time of 2:02:57. Kichoge had a kind of “lab test” at the beginning of May when he ran 2:00:25, the fastest time ever for the marathon distance, on the Formula One circuit of Monza in Italy. But this feat was achieved with the help of a team of substitute pacemakers who also formed a wind shield from start to finish.

Under normal race conditions a maximum of three pacemakers is permitted and no substitutes are allowed. Kipchoge later commented: “In Monza I was so close to breaking the two-hour barrier. The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON represents for me the right opportunity to attack the official world record.” At the age of 32 Eliud Kipchoge can look back on a long and successful career as a long distance runner. He won the world 5,000m title in 2003, silver and bronze medals at the Olympic Games over the same distance in 2004 and 2008 respectively and is the reigning Olympic Marathon champion, thanks to his victory in Rio in 2016.

The greatest day in the 35-year-old Wilson Kipsang’s career so far was four years ago in the 40th edition of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON when he took 15 seconds off the world record of his compatriot Patrick Makau’s time of 2:03:38. But Kipsang’s record of 2:03:23 stood as the world record for just 12 months: in 2014 Dennis Kimetto became the first man to run the marathon under three hours with his 2:02:57 on Berlin’s renowned fast course. That remains the world record. In 2016 Kipsang ran ten seconds faster than his world record in Berlin but it was only good enough for second place behind the Ethiopian Kenenisa Bekele. The Ethiopian set a 2:03:03 personal best in winning the title and missed the world record by a mere six seconds. Kipsang had pushed the pace during the second half of the race and didn’t have the strength to counter the fast-finishing Ethiopian over the last two kilometres. But last year’s race left Wilson Kipsang with the conviction that he still had another very fast marathon in his legs and he wants to prove that on September 24: “I am highly motivated and my preparation has been more meticulous than ever.”

Kenenisa Bekele went within six seconds of the world record last year on the Avenue of June 17 and did that despite suffering muscle problems several times during the second half of the race. He fought back from each bout of muscle cramp and turned his superior basic speed to winning effect at the finish.

The 35-year-old Ethiopian is the most successful long distance track runner in history. Three times Olympic champion and World champion on five occasions at 5 and 10,000m, he has also won 11 World Cross Country titles over the short and long distances. For good measure, he also holds the world records for 5 and 10,000m.

Kenenisa Bekele turned to the marathon in 2014. The BMW BERLIN-MARATHON on September 24 will be his eighth following his winning debut in Paris with 2:05:04, then Chicago (4th in 2:05:51), a dnf in Dubai in 2015, London in 2016 (3rd in 2:06:36), Berlin 2016 (1st in 2:03:03), another dnf in Dubai 2017 and London (2nd in 2:05:57). Many experts consider Kenenisa Bekele’s achievements in the long distances have earned him the distinction of being the greatest all-round runner of all time.

Mark Milde, race director of the BMW BERLIN-MARATHON since 1999 whose duties include recruiting the elite field, is delighted at this summit meeting of such distance running talent: “It’s a dream match-up. It’s not often that the three strongest marathon men in the world race each other. As organizers we are crossing our fingers for good weather and thrilling competition.”

Profiles of the the top stars

Kenenisa Bekele, ETH Born: 13 June 1982

Marathon PB: 2:03:03 (Berlin 2016)

Major results:

2004 and 2008: Three-time Olympic Champion at 5,000 m and 10,000 m. 2004 Olympic Silver medallist at 5,000 m.

2003, 2005, 2007, 2009: Four-time World Champion at 10,000 m. 2009: World Champion at 5,000 m. 2003: Bronze medal at World Championships in 5,000 m.

2002 to 2006: Ten times World Cross Country Champion (short and long distance) plus 2008 at long distance.

Current world record holder at 5,000 m: 12:37.35/2004

Current world record holder at 10,000 m: 26:17.54/2005 (ran a WR of 26:20.31 in 2004)

Eliud Kipchoge, KEN Born 5 November1984

Marathon PB: 2:03:05 (London 2016)

Major results:

2016: Marathon Olympic Champion Winner Virgin Money London Marathon

2015: Winner Virgin Money London Marathon

Winner BMW BERLIN-MARATHON

2014: Winner Rotterdam Marathon Winner Bank of America Chicago Marathon

2013: Winner Hamburg-Marathon Second BMW BERLIN-MARATHON

2010: Silver medallist Commonwealth Games, 5,000 m

2008: Silver medallist Olympic Games, 5,000 m

2007: Silver medallist World Championships, 5,000 m

2004: Bronze medallist Olympic Games, 5,000 m

2003: World Champion 5,000 m World Junior Cross Country Champion

Wilson Kipsang, KEN Born: 15 March 1982

Marathon PB: 2:03:13 (Berlin 2016)

Major marathon results:

Winner Tokyo 2017

Winner London 2014

Winner New York 2014

Winner Berlin 2013

Bronze medallist Olympic Games 2012

Winner Honolulu 2012

Winner Frankfurt 2010, 2011

Men’s Marathon World Records in Berlin

1998 Ronaldo da Costa BRA 2:06:05

2003 Paul Tergat KEN 2:04:55

2007 Haile Gebrselassie ETH 2:04:26

2008 Haile Gebrselassie ETH 2:03:59

2011 Patrick Makau KEN 2:03:38

2013 Wilson Kipsang KEN 2:03:23

2014 Dennis Kimetto KEN 2:02:57

There were three women’s world records as well in Berlin: 1977 Christa Vahlensieck (FRG) 2:34:48, 1999 Tegla Loroupe (KEN) 2:20:34, 2001 Naoko Takahashi (JPN) 2:19:46

More information is available online at: www.berlin-marathon.com