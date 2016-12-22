ASICS CONTINUES TO DELIVER LIGHTWEIGHT TECHNOLOGY AND COMFORT FOR RUNNERS

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 12/15/2016 - 17:23.

New ASICS GEL-NIMBUS® 19 Model Propels Long Distance Runners - Irvine, Calif. (December 15, 2016) – ASICS America Corporation has announced its iconic running shoe for long distance runners, the GEL-NIMBUS®, will be updated for 2017. The GEL-NIMBUS 19 model has been updated and upgraded to deliver a shoe that features unrivaled lightness and maximum comfort for neutral runners and underpronaters, without compromising on its legendary responsive cushioning.

Enhanced Lightweight and Comfort Throughout

The GEL-NIMBUS 19 model features ASICS’ patented midsole technology FlyteFoam® technology1 that offers lightweight and responsive cushioning. The latest model is designed to help neutral runners and underpronaters run long distances so they can perform their best from start to finish.

“Every season we strive for continuous improvement with our footwear, so runners can experience the most comfortable ride possible,” said Yogesh Gandhi, Managing Director, ASICS Asia PTE. LTD. “With the upgrades to the GEL-NIMBUS we are providing improved lightweight and cushioning, and upgraded technologies to our fan favorites. It is our mission to allow athletes to run longer, play harder, and perform more intensely, which is why we are constantly offering exciting upgrades to our footwear collection.”