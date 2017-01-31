Announcing a New Event, The GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 01/30/2017 - 13:58.

The GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway, scheduled for the evening of August 19, will take place at Gateway Motorsports Park. It will feature a 5K run/walk, one-mile time trial, fun run and beer relayGO! St. LouisST. LOUIS – GO! St. Louis, a local non-profit organization that specializes in presenting fitness events and programs year-round announced today the addition of a new event to its annual calendar. The GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway, scheduled for the evening of August 19, will take place at Gateway Motorsports Park. It will feature a 5K run/walk, one-mile time trial, fun run and beer relay.

“GO! St. Louis is excited to offer participants the opportunity to run or walk a race at such a unique venue,” said Mona Langenberg, president of GO! St. Louis. “Partnering with local organizations such as Gateway Motorsports Park is a priority of GO! St. Louis.”

The 5k will feature a lap around Gateway’s 1.25 oval and the one-mile time trial will run the length of the drag strip. Adding to the exciting atmosphere, the run will take place at dusk under the lights of the race track. Participants will receive a top-of-the-line event shirt and finisher’s medal. Registration for all Run at the Raceway events is open.

“We’re excited to partner with GO! St. Louis and host the inaugural Run at the Raceway,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “The event will take place on the Saturday (August 19) before our Bommarito Automotive Group 500 for the Verizon IndyCar Series on August 26. GO! St. Louis’ reputation and history of producing great events made this an easy partnership. We look forward to hosting several events in the week leading up to the two-day INDYCAR event.”

Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 200 acres, Gateway is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the region, encompassing a ¼-mile NHRA-sanctioned drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a new 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

GO! St. Louis, a local non-profit organization, encourages individuals and families in the St. Louis region to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle year round, with a focus on youth programs. The organization accomplishes this through community collaborations, school based programming, outreach to senior/retirement centers, and the creation of new and unique fitness events.

For more information on The GO! St. Louis Run at the Raceway visit www.gostlouis.org.