Americans Ready to Race at 9th DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon

P3R offers $132,000 overall prize purse plus $40,500 American Development Program money in the Steel City on Sunday, May 7 - PITTSBURGH, PA – Top American marathoners Nick Arciniaga, Ben Bruceand Craig Leonlead the U.S. contingent for the 2017 DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathonand UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathonset for Sunday morning, May 7 in the Steel City.

For the 9th edition, P3R, the event organizers, are offering $132,000 overall in guaranteed prize money with $8000 for the Marathon champions and $6500 for the Half Marathon winners. In addition, P3R continues its support of American athletes by offering $40,500 in U.S.-only bonuses at both events as part of its American Development Program (ADP).

“Pittsburgh is a world class sports town, and we welcome some of America’s best runners at our event this year as part of the American Development Program and we anticipate top placements from these U.S. athletes in the Marathon and Half Marathon,” said Patrice Matamoros, P3R CEO.

Arciniaga, 33, who represented the United States at the 2011 World Marathon Championships, had top 10 finishes at the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials as well as a top 10 Boston Marathon finish to his credit. Bruce, 34, also like Arciniaga, a Flagstaff, AZ resident, is a 4-time World Championship team member with a half-marathon personal record of 1:02:28. Leon, 32, who lives in Eugene, OR, represented the U.S. in the Marathon at the 2015 Pan American Games finishing 5th. Arciniaga and Leon are making their first trips to the Steel City, while Bruce returns after running in the 2013 EQT Pittsburgh 10 Miler.

The ADP prize purse goes 5 deep per gender – provided race time standards are met:

Marathon(Men 2:25 or faster and Women 2:50 or faster): $4500, $3500, $2500, $1500 and $1000

Half Marathon(Men 1:12 or faster and Women 1:22 or faster): $3000, $2000, $1000, $750 and $500

Overall open prize money goes 7 deep for the Marathon and Half Marathon, respectively: $8000, $6000, $4000, $2500, $1500, $1000 and $500 and $6500, $4000, $3000, $2000, $1000, $500 and $250.

In addition, this year, the elite field in the Half Marathon will start at 6:55 a.m., ten minutes before the mass Half Marathon and Marathon races.

Top Americans, with respective personal record, expected in Pittsburgh include:

MARATHON

U.S. Men

Nick Arciniaga (2:11:30)

Craig Leon (2:13:52)

Tyler Jermann (2:18:35)

C. Fred Joslyn (2:18:49)

Bryan Morseman (2:19:57)

U.S. Women

Autumn Ray (2:41:09)

Phebe Ko (2:41:42)

Laura Harnish (2:42:09)

Mindy Sawtelle Zotolla (2:46:41)

HALF MARATHON

U.S. Men

Ben Bruce (1:02:28)

Rob Molke (1:03:27)

Danny Mercado (1:04:02)

Jonathan Peterson (1:04:26)

Andy Weaver (1:04:27)

U.S. Women

Jennifer Bigham (1:15:00)

Bria Wetsch (1:15:35)

Sarah Vergete (1:16:48)

Emily Hulme (1:16:51)

P3R’s American Development Programincludes the DICK’S Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon, UPMC Health Plan Pittsburgh Half Marathon, GNC Live Well Liberty Mileon July 28 and EQT Pittsburgh 10 Milerin November.