Allyson Felix named USATF Athlete of the Week following world leading 400m

(USATF) - INDIANAPOLIS -- Nine-time Olympic medalist and defending World 400m champion Allyson Felixreigned supreme Sunday at the Muller Anniversary Games, earning her 23rd Diamond League title en route to USATF Athlete of the Week honors.

Felix (Los Angeles, California) recorded the fastest 400m time in the world in 2017, winning the women’s 400m at the London Diamond League in 49.65. Sunday’s victory was two years to the day since her last individual Diamond League win, coming out on top of the 200m at Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland on July 9, 2015.

Follow the competition, Felix told the media, “I just wanted to put my plan together and execute my race. I just wanted to run my race and concentrate on me. This is my first Diamond League [400m this year], so it is good to get underway with a win. I am looking forward to get some more training in before the World Champs. It was great to get a run out on [this] track before [they start]."

She later posted a tweet from her personal Twitter account, “Always a joy, London! Looking forward to making new memories very soon!” Felix will return to competition at Olympic Stadium in London for next month’s IAAF World Championships.

Other Notable Performances:

Dana Baker(Olathe, Kansas) was victorious at the American JavFest in the elite high school division. Her mark of 51.56m/169-2 is the second-best throw by a high schooler this year.

Reigning Olympic and World champion Tianna Bartoletta(Elyria, Ohio) shattered the meet record at the Muller Anniversary Games in the women’s long jump with a mark of 7.01m/23-0.

Michael Cherry(Chesapeake, Virginia) took home top honors in the men’s 400m at the Muller Anniversary Games in London. Cherry turned in his first Diamond League meeting victory in 45.02.

Continuing his stellar 2017 season, Olympic champion Ryan Crouser (Boring, Oregon) put up another huge throw at the Lausanne Diamond League meeting. His mark of 22.39m/73-5.50 broke the meeting record and secured the victory over 2016 World Indoor champion Tom Walsh of New Zealand.

Two-time Olympian Cyrus Hostetler(Chula Vista, California) won the American JavFest with a mark of 83.02m/272-4 in the men’s javelin throw, hitting the IAAF World Championships qualifying standard.

12 year-old Cha’iel Johnson (Miami, Florida) ran a nation-leading time for 11-12 girls’ 400m at the USATF Region 4 Junior Olympic Championships with a time of 56.48. Johnson has also run nation-leading marks in the 200m (26.45) and the 800m (2:16.45) in 2017.

Jen Rhines(Boston, Massachusetts) claimed top honors in the masters division at the Boilermaker 15k in Utica, New York. The three-time Olympian finished in 55:17.

