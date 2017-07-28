Ajee’ Wilson breaks 800m American record to earn USATF Athlete of the Week honors

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 07/27/2017 - 13:33.

(USATF) -INDIANAPOLIS -- After her record-breaking 800m performance at Monaco Diamond League on Friday, 2016 Rio Olympian and World Indoor silver medalist Ajee’ Wilson is awarded USATF Athlete of the Week honors.

Wilson (Neptune Township, New Jersey) matched up against the world’s most acclaimed 800m competitors and immediately battled for first position. It came down to the final steps, where Wilson finished third in a time of 1:55.91, shattering the American record and improving on her personal best by over two seconds.

Wilson finished behind 2016 Olympic champion Caster Semenya (1:55.27) and Olympic silver medalist Francine Niyonsaba (1:55.47). In total, the impressive field set four national records and seven personal bests.

Wilson told the media afterwards, “U.S. record? Woah! I hadn’t seen the time yet! It felt so good to be competitive again, it was great! Now [I’m] going home in Philadelphia to prepare for London.”

After capturing the 800m USATF Outdoor title, Wilson is set to compete for Team USATF at the 2017 World Outdoor Championships in London, Aug. 4-13.

Other notable performances:

Jordan Geist (Cabot, Pennsylvania) easily crushed his competition in the shot put with a second round throw of 22.02m/72-3 to win gold and set an American Junior record at the Pan American Junior Games.

2016 Olympic silver medalistEvan Jager (Portland, Oregon) won his first Diamond League title in Monaco on Friday in the steeplechase after crossing the line in a world leading time of 8:01.29, and a six second lead on the next finisher. His performance fell just short of his American record (8:00.45) but marks the second-fastest time in American history and the first American to win a steeplechase Diamond League title.

Alyssa Wilson (Jackson, New Jersey) smashed the high school national record in the women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.70m/58-1 on opening day of Pan American Junior Championships.

Now in its 16th year, USATF’s Athlete of the Week program is designed to recognize outstanding performers at all levels of the sport. USATF names a new honoree each week and features the athlete on USATF.org. Selections are based on top performances and results from the previous week.

