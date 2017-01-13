AJC Peachtree Road Race to Host 2017 USA 10 km Championships

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 01/13/2017 - 15:43.

Two-Time World Champion Bernard Lagat first to commit to world’s largest 10K in 2017 - ATLANTA – January 11, 2017 – The USA 10K champion will be named on Independence Day as the men’s and women’s USATF 10 km Championships return to Atlanta at the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race. One of the most decorated middle distance runners in history, Bernard Lagat, will join other top U.S. athletes to kick off Atlanta’s July 4th celebrations alongside the 60,000 participants of the world’s largest 10K.

The 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race prize purse of $70,000 will be awarded exclusively to American athletes with the top male and female each earning $10,000.

This will be the sixth time the AJC Peachtree Road Race has hosted the men’s USATF 10 km Championships and the third time to host the women’s race. The event most recently held the men’s and women’s championships in 2013 and 2014.

“It is an honor to bring the USATF 10 km Championships back to the AJC Peachtree Road Race this year,” said Rich Kenah, Atlanta Track Club’s executive director. “Atlanta Track Club has a long history of hosting the best endurance athletes in the U.S. at our flagship Fourth of July event, the AJC Peachtree Road Race. In partnership with USATF, we look forward to crowning the 2017 U.S. men’s and women’s champions.”

Making his AJC Peachtree Road Race debut, Bernard Lagat is a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic medalist. He is a five-time Olympian with 11 World Championship medals dating back to 2001 on the track, and has found success on the roads later in his career. His 27:48 finish at the 2015 Great Manchester Road Race 10K tied him with Mark Nenow for the American record at the distance, just one of several records he currently holds.

"I'm very excited to be running this year's AJC Peachtree Road Race,” said Lagat. “Since I first started in college all those years ago I've known it as one of the great American roads races. I'm feeling good in my training; now that I'm focusing on the roads it's exciting to be running in the race this year."

The 48th running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race will take place on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Lottery registration for the 2017 event will open on Wednesday, March 15 and close at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22 at AJC.com/peachtree. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is capped at 60,000 participants, making it the world’s largest 10K.

Additional details about the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race can be found at peachtreeroadrace.org.

