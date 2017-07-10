5 DAYS UNTIL THE LAUNCH OF “OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA”

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 07/10/2017 - 12:03.

STAMFORD, Conn. – July 10, 2017 – Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA — a partnership between the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee, and NBCUniversal — launches this weekend, highlighted by live diving coverage from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships from Budapest, Hungary; live IAAF Diamond League track and field coverage from Rabat, Morocco; FIVB World Grand Prix women’s volleyball matches from Macau, China; and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special, which will guide viewers through what they can expect to see on the new TV network.

This weekend’s coverage on the TV network Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will also include water polo and synchronized swimming from the FINA World Championships; ITU World Triathlon Series action from Hamburg, Germany; the World Paralympic Track and Field Championships from London, England; and original programming produced by the global Olympic Channel.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.

“The launch of the Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA reinforces our unwavering commitment to the Olympic Movement and our valuable relationships with the IOC and USOC,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBC Broadcasting and Sports, NBCUniversal.

FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS – COVERAGE BEGINS SATURDAY AT 7 A.M. ET

This weekend’s presentation of the FINA World Aquatics Championships on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA begins Saturday at 7 a.m. ET with live diving coverage of the mixed synchronized platform final. Saturday’s live diving coverage continues at 10 a.m. ET with the women’s 1m springboard final, followed by the men’s synchronized springboard final at 12:30 p.m. ET, which will feature Rio silver medalists Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon. Sunday’s live diving coverage will be headlined by Hixon and Olympic silver medalist Steele Johnson in the men’s 1-meter springboard final at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Additional coverage from the FINA World Championships includes the women’s open water 10km final at 4 a.m. ET; synchronized swimming on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 8 a.m. ET; and women’s water polo action on Sunday beginning at 4 p.m. ET, which includes a matchup between Team USA and South Africa at 5 p.m. ET.

Bill Doleman (play-by-play) and Cynthia Potter (analyst) will provide commentary for this weekend’s diving coverage; Mike McMann (play-by-play) and Andrea Holland (analyst) will call synchronized swimming coverage; Nick Gismondi (play-by-play) and Julie Swail (analyst) will handle this weekend’s water polo action; and Gary Bloom (play-by-play) will call the women’s open water 10km event.

IAAF DIAMOND LEAGUE TRACK AND FIELD FROM RABAT, MOROCCO – SUNDAY AT 2 P.M. ET

This weekend’s IAAF Diamond League field in Morocco is highlighted by five-time U.S. Olympic medalist Justin Gatlin, who is scheduled to compete in the men’s 100m, U.S. Olympic gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad competing in the women’s 400m hurdles, and U.S. Olympic bronze medalist Clayton Murphy competing in the men’s 800m. In addition to live coverage on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air an encore presentation of the event later that evening at 9 p.m. ET.

Paul Swangard will handle play-by-play duties, alongside four-time Olympic medalist Ato Boldon (analyst) and former professional long-distance runner Josh Cox (analyst).

FIVB WORLD GRAND PRIX WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL – COVERAGE BEGINS SATURDAY AT 2 P.M. ET.

Looking to win its second major title in three years, Team USA opens play in the FIVB World Grand Prix in China this weekend, led by Rio bronze medalists Carli Lloyd and Kelly Murphy. Team USA takes on Italy on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET, followed by its match against China on Sunday at noon ET.

Paul Sunderland (play-by-play) and Kevin Barnett (analyst) will provide commentary of this weekend’s FIVB coverage.



OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA LAUNCH SPECIAL – SATURDAY, JULY 15 AT 6 A.M. ET

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Special, a 30-minute program hosted by NBC Sports’ Mike Tirico, will include a Team USA athlete roundtable with Olympic medalists Shaun White, Kelly Clark and Gus Kenworthy, moderated by Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski; and preview the FINA World Aquatics Championships and IAAF World Track & Field Championships, which will supply significant programming during the network’s first few weeks. Click here for more details on the special.

Following is this weekend’s programming schedule for Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA:

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE – JULY 15-16 Date Program Time (ET) Sat., July 15 Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 6:30 a.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Mixed Synchronized Platform Final 7 a.m. FINA World Championships – Synchronized Swimming: Solo Technical* 8:30 a.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final 10 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11:30 a.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final 12:30 p.m. FIVB World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – Team USA vs. Italy* 2 p.m. ITU World Triathlon Series – Women’s and Men’s Sprint* 4 p.m. Against All Odds 6 p.m. Gold Medal Entourage 6:30 p.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 7 p.m. FIVB World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – Team USA vs. Italy** 8:30 p.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 10:30 p.m. World Paralympic Track and Field Championships – Day 2* 11 p.m. Sun., July 16 FINA World Championships – Diving: Men’s Synchronized Springboard Final** 12 a.m. Return to Rio – Best of Team USA 1:30 a.m. Against All Odds 3:30 a.m. FINA World Championships – Open Water Swimming: Women’s 10km Final 4 a.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Women’s 1m Springboard Final** 6:30 a.m. FINA World Championships – Synchronized Swimming: Duet Technical* 8 a.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Men’s 1m Springboard Final 9:30 a.m. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA Launch Show 11 a.m. Heroes of the Future 11:30 a.m. FIVB World Grand Prix Women’s Volleyball – Team USA vs. China* 12 p.m. IAAF Diamond League Track and Field – Rabat, Morocco 2 p.m. FINA World Championships – Water Polo: Women’s Prelims, Italy vs. Canada* 4 p.m. FINA World Championships – Water Polo: Women’s Prelims, Team USA vs. South Africa* 5 p.m. ITU World Triathlon Series – Mixed Team World Championship* 6 p.m. FINA World Championships – Diving: Women’s Synchronized Platform Final* 7:30 p.m. IAAF Diamond League Track and Field – Rabat, Morocco** 9 p.m. World Paralympic Track and Field Championships – Day 3* 11 p.m.

*same-day delay

**encore presentation



ABOUT OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is a partnership between the International Olympic Committee, the United States Olympic Committee. The new TV network will offer fans year-round programming of Olympic Sports from around the world, highlighting their favorite American athletes and teams. Programming will emphasize live events from a broad portfolio of summer and winter Olympic Sports. It will also include Olympic-themed original content produced by all three parties, such as original programs produced by filmmakers from around the world commissioned by the global Olympic Channel; rich archival footage from the IOC and NBCU’s libraries of Olympic features and documentaries; and original Team USA programming produced by the USOC that provides authentic, wide-ranging and athlete-focused coverage of the Olympic Movement in the United States. Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will be live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.

