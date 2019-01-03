29 Member Team includes Olympians, National Champions, Pan-American Medalists, Paralympians and Abbott World Marathon Majors Cha

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 12/19/2018 - 14:52.

BOSTON, MA, December 18, 2018, 10:00 a.m. EST—John Hancock, the principal sponsor of the Boston Marathon since 1986, and the Boston Athletic Association today announced an accomplished U.S. Elite Team for the 123rd running of the race on April 15, 2019. The group of 29 athletes will race against a world class international field to challenge for the coveted olive wreath on Patriots’ Day.

“American distance running has never been stronger, and we’re honored to support this talented U.S. Elite Team to showcase their dedication and passion for being the best of class,” said John Hancock Chief Marketing Officer Barbara Goose. “With defending champions Des Linden and Tatyana McFadden leading the way, all runners are sure to persevere in the world’s most historic race. We’ll be cheering for everyone on Patriots’ Day.”

“The 123rd Boston Marathon features an elite American field that mixes both seasoned veterans and those making their Boston debut,” said Tom Grilk, CEO of the B.A.A. “Olympians, podium finishers, and some of the fastest Americans in history will all toe the line in Hopkinton on Patriots’ Day, aiming to reach the famed Boylston Street finish out in front. We are eager to welcome America’s best to Boston in 2019, and especially look forward to the return of our two defending American champions in Desiree Linden and Tatyana McFadden.”