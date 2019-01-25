2019 STANDARD CHARTERED DUBAI MARATHON SET FOR GLOBAL LIVE STREAMING

Submitted by chucky on Tue, 01/22/2019 - 12:03.

Dubai (UAE): The 20th staging of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon will be streamed live when the starting gun is fired on Friday morning (January 25).

For the first time in the event’s history, the Middle East’s IAAF Gold Label race will be available worldwide as a live stream with NO geo-blocking or rights restrictions.

The live feed will also be embedded on a number of leading social media platforms, specialising in running, as well as on the official Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon website and on its newly-created YouTube channel bit.ly/DubaiMarathon2019_LIVE , which is open for subscription.

The three-hour world feed will get underway in time for the start of the elite marathon at 6am (GMT02.00) with a sixteen camera production and full race graphics. There will also be other features and stories highlighted throughout the race including interviews with elite athletes, organisers, sponsors and the more unusual runners with colourful stories to tell.

Bringing all the action as it unfolds throughout the morning will be British running legend Paula Radcliffe, the current Women’s Marathon World Record Holder, and international author and award-winning athletics correspondent Pat Butcher.