2019 Global Running Day: How Under Armour celebrated Global Running Day

The importance of Global Running Day gets bigger and bigger each day. Take a look at the release from Under Armour on their programming from Global Running Day.

SHINE TOGETHER

Under Armour Celebrates Global Running Day by Logging over 7 Million Miles as a Community

In celebration of Global Running Day today, Under Armour wraps up its 30-day #StartTogether challenge on the MapMyRun app, which encouraged runners to log 30 miles in 30 days.

The goal of the 30-day challenge was to unite runners from all around the globe. Since it can be hard to start running, the #StartTogether message was created to encourage athletes to start somewhere, even if it's just with a single mile each day.

Over 57,000 runners participated in the challenge on MapMyRun, logging almost 2 million workouts over the course of 30 days. Together, participants logged 7 million miles!

In addition to the challenge, Under Armour is also releasing a special reflective edition of the HOVR Infinite running shoe, available in red and black colorways in both men's and women's sizes.The reflective pack allows runners to be seen at all times, whether they're logging miles in the early morning before the sun rises, or in the late night hours. Under Armour designed the reflective pack for runners who make time for their run not just on Global Running Day, but every day.

So here's to a summer of more miles and more personal bests. The HOVR Infinite Reflect is now available on UA.com and in select retail stores.