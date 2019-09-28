2019 Doha Diary: Podcast preview of Day 2, Doha WC

Submitted by chucky on Sat, 09/28/2019 - 11:00.

This is the preview, event by event of the day 2 in Doha WC by your friends at RunBlogRun and the Shoe addicts. Special thanks to Mike Deering on the fast turn around. Enjoy and watch Doha WC on NBC sports Network in US!

2019 IAAF World Outdoor Championships

Doha, Qatar

Day 2 Event Preview:

Starting at 4:15pm Local Time (9:15am EDT)

M Discus Throw Qualification Group A

W 100m Heats

M 800m Heats

M Pole Vault Qualification

M Discus Throw Qualification Group B

M 400m Hurdles Semi-Final

M 100m Semi Final

W 800m Semi Final

W Hammer Throw Final

4x400m Relay Heats

M Long Jump Final

W 10km Final

M 100m Final

M 50km Racewalk Final

W 50km Racewalk Final

