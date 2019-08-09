2019 Diamond League Diary: Five Big Thoughts on Monaco ( 12 July 2019)

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 08/09/2019 - 14:07.

RunBlogRun.com - The meeting in the Stade Louis II is one of the finest meets in the world. Fast times, big 800ms, big 1,500m, big vaults, big throws, you name it, Monaco Herculis has it! An appreciative crowd, the fans explode with big performances. Here's the five big ones from Monaco in 2019!

1. Justin Gatlin is flying!

Justin Gatlin, at 36, held off the hard charging Noah Lyles, 9.91 to 9.92. It was a very tight race. I believed it helped Noah Lyles see that focusing on the 200m makes the most sense in Doha. Gatlin, WC galore, Olympic champion as well, is looking ready to race. No more 200m, as he wants to keep himself healthy for the 100m.

2. Nijel Amos is fastest since 2012!

Nijel Amos ran 1:41.89. Back in shape and full of confidence, he is looking like the big guy for Doha 2019. A tough 800m field is just gettig into shape. Did Nijel get in shape too soon? Only time will tell.

3. Jakub Ingebrigtsen runs 3:30.47 NR EU20.

Jakub Ingebrigtsen is the real thing. His racing, at 19, is without compromise. He battles the best, and trains with the best, his brothers, Filip and Henrik. Father Gert is more father than coach, but as coach he is superb. Like Peter and Seb Coe. Amazing for European sport.

4. Piotr Lisek gets second NR in week!

Lisek won in Lausanne at 6.01m and in Monaco in 6.02m. He is one of fine Polish vaulters. He is European champion. Can he take down Sam Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis in Doha? We will have to wait and see!

5. Sifan Hassan breaks WR Mile with 4:12.33!

A 2:04 last 800m showed the amazing fitness and racing savvy of Sifan Hassan. Her goal in Doha is now 5000m/10,000m, and she can do it! Her 3k in Pre, her 1500m with Dibaba and now, Mile in Monaco made her, well amazing.