2019 Carlsbad 5000 Registration is Open!

The Carlsbad 5000 is one of the iconic races that only could be held on the West Coast. This race has had a history of fast racers and fine runners, and large fields. The challenges to the race have been the new ownership in the past year, which did not give the event the promotion that it deserved. Athletes such as Meseret Defar and Tirunesh Dibaba have run world records and world best times on the streets of Carlsbad.

The new management team, which includes the 2004 Olympic silver medalist, Meb Keflezighi is already promoting the event, with special registration rates prior to January 1, 2019.

• Special early entry pricing available through Tuesday, January 1 at Carlsbad 5000m.

• New ownership team lead by U.S. Olympian Meb Keflezighi to operate iconic road race

• The World's Fastest 5K will take place on the coastal streets of Carlsbad, California on April 6-7, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif. (December 27, 2018) -- In 2019, one of San Diego's most iconic running traditions will be back with a fresh, local flair. Groundwork Endurance, the new ownership team lead by running legend Meb Keflezighi, today opened registration for the 34th annual Carlsbad 5000. A race renowned for good times and fast finishers, will once again welcome thousands of runners from around the world to the oceanfront streets of downtown Carlsbad the weekend of April 6-7, 2019.

Registration is open at Carlsbad 5000m with special early entry pricing available through New Year's Day.

"The Carlsbad 5000 showcases the very best of the running community. It was the first road race I ever experienced with a unique festival feeling and individual races for age groups, instead of a mass start," said Meb. "Making a commitment and signing up before the New Year is the perfect way to start setting your goals for 2019. I look forward to personally joining athletes from around the world at the start line of my favorite hometown race in April."

Meb raced the Carlsbad 5000 twice during his professional career. As a fresh college graduate in 2001 - the year of Sammy Kipketer's still standing 13:00 world record - Meb finished 7th overall with a time of 13:34. He returned to the scenic, oceanfront course in 2002 and ran the exact same time of 13:34 to finish in 4th overall.

With its spectacular course and world-class reputation, the Carlsbad 5000 features a weekend full of events with multiple age-group races throughout the morning leading up to the legendary pro women's and men's races. Race weekend promises a fast oceanfront course, healthy competition, and energetic atmosphere for participants of all ages and paces.

"This event is a celebration of family, friends, and the local endurance community," said Ashley Gibson, founder of Groundwork Endurance. "Our new ownership team is working to push the envelope for what it means to stage one of the most distinguished running events in the world in Southern California. We look forward to welcoming many of our loyal Carlsbad 5000 alumni in 2019 and offering a host of new runners with the opportunity to challenge themselves on this historic, seaside course."

For more information about the Carlsbad 5000 or to register for the race, visit Carlsbad5000.com and follow the Carlsbad 5000 on facebook, instagram and twitter.

About the Carlsbad 5000

The Carlsbad 5000 annually attracts amateur, competitive and professional runners from around the world. The 34th running of the iconic race will take place on the weekend of April 6-7, 2019. The inaugural 1986 event helped establish the 5K as a standard road running distance, and today, the 5K is the most popular distance in the United States. Throughout its history, the Carlsbad 5000 has seen 16 World records and eight U.S. records, as well as numerous national and age group marks. The event is the home of the current world 5K road records: 13:00, Sammy Kipketer (KEN), 2000 & 2001, and 14:46, Meseret Defar (ETH), 2006. Further information about the Carlsbad 5000 can be found online at Carlsbad5000.com and on facebook, instagram and twitter.