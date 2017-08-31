2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon Registration Opens Thursday, August 31st

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 08/30/2017 - 16:34.

Official registration for the 2018 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon opens Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10:00am PDT at www.lamarathon.com. On the first day of registration, a limited amount of marathon entries will be available at the discounted registration fee of $165.

The 33rd edition of the race, scheduled for Sunday, March 18, 2018, offers more than 24,000 participants the opportunity to run the iconic ‘Stadium to the Sea’ course, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing near the Santa Monica Pier.

Many of the participants will run for one of the 60 official charities and use their participation to fundraise for those charities, either by running the full marathon or by participating in the ‘Stadium vs Sea Charity Challenge’. New this year, the Charity Challenge is exclusively available for those runners who sign up to run for one of the official charities. The Charity Challenge athletes will have the option to run a portion of the world-famous ‘Stadium to the Sea’ course alongside athletes participating in the full marathon. Charity Challenge participants can run either from Dodger Stadium to Hollywood (Stadium) or from Hollywood to Santa Monica (Sea). Athletes who choose the Stadium portion will run past iconic landmarks like the Walt Disney Concert Hall and TCL Chinese Theater, while those running the Sea portion will have the opportunity to run down Rodeo Drive and finish near the ocean at the Santa Monica Pier.

Space is very limited for participation in the Charity Challenge, which is expected to sell out very quickly.

The charity program fundraising objective is to surpass the nearly $4 million raised in the 2017 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. Runners interested in fundraising can visit the charity section on the marathon website for details.

WHERE: Runners can register online at www.lamarathon.com or through the official event app.

WHEN: Registration opens on Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 10am PDT. The 33rd edition of the Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon will take place on Sunday, March 18, 2018

About Conqur Endurance Group Conqur Endurance Group, a subsidiary of McCourt LP, creates world-class experiences that ignite passion in athletes and connect communities through the transformative power of sport. The Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon is among the largest marathons in the country with 24,000 participants, thousands of volunteers and hundreds of thousands of spectators. The “Stadium to the Sea” course, starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing near the Santa Monica Pier, is one of the most scenic in the world, taking runners on a tour of Los Angeles past every major landmark. In addition to the marquee event, Conqur Endurance Group produces the Pasadena Half Marathon & 5K at the Rose Bowl, the Santa Monica Classic 5K/10K and the LA BIG 5K. Conqur also owns and operates one of the largest marathon training programs in the U.S., the LA Road Runners. Through official charity programs and strategic partnerships, Conqur supports dozens of nonprofit partners; the most notable being Students Run LA, one of the foremost nonprofit youth running programs in the nation. For more information, please visit www.goconqur.com