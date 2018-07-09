2018 HOKA ONE ONE Postal Nationals Summer Training, Week Three, Day One, an easy Monday run

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 07/09/2018 - 13:07.

We are entering week three of our Summer Training program. This program provides strength workouts, hill workouts, and a long run each week. Follow the workouts, and remember that the easy days are here for a reason. If you must, junior and senior athletes, the stronger ones, may consider Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning runs of 30 minutes.

Monday, July 9, 2018-warm up, easy 40-45 minutes, cooldown

This is a summer long mileage program. We are starting week 3. Show it to your coach, follow it, and we will have you in shape for the first week of September, 11 weeks from now. During the fall, we will provide you 11 more weeks of suggestions to get you to racing fit and help you reach your goals. Fine tune our program, make it work for you. Our themes are this: You need to train your mortal engine. Physical and mental challenges are important. Manage training and life stress. Turn stress into fun. Remember to rest, and have recovery days. Know how to improve your racing skills. Most of all, have fun!

Week 3, Third week of cross country summer training

Tuesday-warm up, Moderate fartlek, 50 minutes, 5 x five minutes hard, five minutes easy, cooldown

Wednesday-warm up-easy 40-45 minutes, cooldown

Thursday-warm up, 20 minutes steady, 6 times 200 meter hill, jog down, 20 minutes steady, cooldown

Friday-warm up, easy 40-45 minutes, cooldown

Saturday-30 minute walk, 30 minute swim, 30 minute bike ride, just move for 30 minutes

Sunday-warm up, 50 minutes-55 minutes, cooldown