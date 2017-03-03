2017 USATF Indoor Championships: What, Where & Who to Watch

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 15:35.

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- The 2017 USATF Indoor Championships are fast approaching and whether you’re in the Land of Enchantment or at home on your couch, there are a myriad of ways to follow along with the best track & field athletes in the country.

The 2017 USATF Indoor Championships are the final stop on the USATF Championship Series indoor schedule. With previous stops at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Armory Track Invitationaland the NYRR Millrose Games, USATF.TV +PLUS and NBCSN have been covering the best indoor track & field action every step of the way. Fans can follow along with #USATF onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook.

Where to Watch

For those following along at home, the 2017 USATF Indoor Championships feature nearly 20 hours of coverage on USATF.TV +PLUS, as well as an additional four hours of broadcast coverage on NBCSN. Immediately following each day’s coverage, The Cool Down will air on USATF.TV +PLUS featuring exclusive interviews, highlights, behind-the-scenes coverage and more.

Broadcast and Webcast Coverage (all times MT)







Friday, March 3 12:30-6:30 p.m. USATF.TV +PLUS Saturday, March 4 2:00-8:00 p.m. USATF.TV +PLUS Saturday, March 4 8:30-10:30 p.m. NBCSN (tape delay) Sunday, March 5 1:00-3:30 p.m. USATF.TV +PLUS Sunday, March 5 3:30-5:30 p.m. NBCSN

For those in the Albuquerque area, there are a limited number of tickets still available online at unmtickets.com/usatfand on site at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Who to Watch

The best athletes in the nation will descend on Albuquerque this weekend, and while the competition is fierce in every event, here are five events to keep an eye on:

Men’s Mile

The men’s mile field is easily one of the most stacked of the weekend, with five Olympians from the last two Olympic Games entered. Rio Olympic silver medalist Evan Jager tries his hand at the indoor mile, along with teammate and fellow two-time Olympian Lopez Lomong. Rio Olympians Ben Blankenshipand Robby Andrews are also looking for their first national titles, while 2012 Olympic silver medalist Leo Manzano rounds out the Olympians in the field.

Women’s 60m Hurdles

The world record holder in the 100-meter hurdles outdoors, Keni Harrison is on the verge of breaking the world record indoors in the 60-meter hurdles. The 2016 World Indoor 60mH finalist ran a world-leading 7.75 back in January to earn USATF Athlete of the Week honors. She put up a 7.76 at the IAAF World Indoor Tour final in early February.

Women’s Shot Put

Reigning Olympic champion Michelle Carter returns to defend her title from a year ago. Carter won yet another USATF Indoor title in 2016, followed it up with an American record on her final throw a week later to win World Indoor gold, and kickstarted a campaign that saw her take home Olympic gold and win the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award. Carter will see stiff competition from Olympic teammates Felisha Johnson and Kelsey Card, who competed in the discus in Rio but is also an accomplished shot putter, as well as three-time IAAF World Championships team member Jeneva Stevens.

Men’s and Women’s 600m

American record holder Casimir Loxsomleads the field in the men’s 600m, setting a new world best in 1:14.91 just a few weeks ago. Loxsom is the defending champion in the 600m, having won the event in 2015 at the USATF Indoor Championships in Boston. Loxsom will go head-to-head with multi-time USATF champion Erik Sowinski, who put together a full slate of racing in Europe ahead of this year’s indoor championships. Sowinski has four sub-1:47 800m performances under his belt, as well as a season’s best 1:16.15 in the 600m; his personal best in the event is 1:15.61. Fans can also expect to see relative newcomers Donavan Brazier and 2016 World Indoor Championships 4x400m gold medalist Chris Giesting battle with Loxsom and Sowinski for supremacy.

Two American record holders will duke it out on Saturday evening, as Olympians Ajee’ Wilson and Courtney Okolo will take to the track in the indoor 600m in Albuquerque. Wilson set the American indoor record in the 800m at the NYRR Millrose Games (1:58.27) last month, and Okolo broke the 500m American indoor record in 1:07.34 at the same meet. 2012 Olympian Alysia Montano is also entered in the 600m, and will look to pressure Wilson and Okolo to take the tempo out fast and hard.

Women’s Pole Vault

Always a great rivalry to witness, 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr and 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris go head-to-head on Sunday afternoon. Morris upset Suhr at the 2016 USATF Indoor Championships, but Suhr got the gold a week later at the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Portland. Morris has been competing well on the IAAF World Indoor Tour in 2017 and as always, both athletes will be sure to put on a show.