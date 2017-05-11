Submitted by chucky on Thu, 05/11/2017 - 14:16.

The 2017 TrackTown Summer Series 5K Road Race will take place on July 6 at 6:30 p.m. on Randall’s Island Park. All race participants will receive admission to the TrackTown Summer Series Championship meet with their race bibs. Participants will have the chance to run with professional athletes representing the four teams in the Championship meet: New York, San Francisco, Portland and Philadelphia. In addition, registrants will receive t-shirts that represent one of the four teams of the TrackTown Summer Series. These will be randomly assigned. To best be a part of the action, we recommend wearing your t-shirt while you cheer on your team at the Championship meet after your race!

Alexi Pappas is the first official registrant for the 5K Road Race. Pappas, a 2016 Olympian, broke the Greek national record in the 10,000 meters in Rio. She also acted in and co-directed the film Tracktown.

The 5K Road Race will start adjacent to Icahn Stadium, follow the western edge of the island, and finish on the stadium track. A tentative course map can be found below. Walkers are welcome, but please be advised an alternate finish line may be implemented based on finishing time. The TrackTown Summer Series Championship meet will take place immediately following the conclusion of the 5K Road Race.

– Adult Early Bird (April 1–May 31): $25

– Adult Base Price (May 31–July 5): $30

– Adult Day of Event Registration: $45

– Youth (ages 4–12): $20

We’re excited to announce that the 2017 TrackTown Summer Series 5K Road Race has also been designated as this year’s USATF-NY 5K Championships! Due to this new designation, we will be extending our early-bird pricing window until May 31. The early-bird pricing will apply whether or not you choose to participate in the USATF-NY 5K Championships.

tentative course map:

* Strollers and non-service animals are not permitted on the course.