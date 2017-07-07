2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race Brings the Heat Both in Weather and Competition

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 07/05/2017 - 11:14.

Leonard Korir, Aliphine Tuliamuk win USA title and a spot on the Peachtree Cup - ATLANTA – July 4, 2017 – There was no reprieve from Atlanta’s summertime heat and humidity for runners and walkers at the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race. Participants of the world’s largest 10K kicked off their Independence Day celebrations in typical July conditions for Atlanta.

The USA 10 km Championships returned to the AJC Peachtree Road Race, bringing with them a tight race for the men. Leonard Korir outkicked teammate and training partner Shadrack Kipchirchir for the win, finishing 28:16 and 28:17 respectively. Sam Chelenga placed third in 28:25, making it a sweep for Colorado Springs, Colorado, residents on the men’s side.

“I would say this is the toughest race in my career,” said Korir. “They made it tough for me today.”

For the women’s championship, Aliphine Tuliamuk (Santa Fe, NM) earned her sixth U.S. title since becoming an American citizen last year when she pulled away from the lead pack around mile four. Tuliamuk finished first in 32:49. Sarah Pagano (Boston, MA) placed second in 33:01 followed by Jordan Hasay (Beaverton, OR) in third (33:08).

"There is nothing better than getting a flag on America's birthday. This will be the most memorable flag I have,” said Tuliamuk.

It was a sweep for Atlanta Track Club Elite for the title of top Georgian. Teammates Lacey Krout (36:38) and Kirubel Erassa (29:51) placed first.

For the third year, a team military completion was featured at the AJC Peachtree Road Race. Team Army took the 2017 title of fastest military competition. The team had a cumulative time of 4:57:45. Each team consisted of six runners, three men and three women.

In the Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division, the winningest woman in the open women division added to her victories. Tatyana McFadden (Clarksville, MD) won her seventh Peachtree in 23:15. It was her first race since the Boston Marathon after blood clots kept her out of competition.

“I'm just trying to stay healthy and get back in the game. I felt really good out there today,” said McFadden.

In his debut in the men’s open division, Daniel Romanchuk (Urbana, IL) crossed the finish line first in 20:02. The 18-year-old won the junior division at Peachtree in 2016.

“It's a wonderful race, pushing with people who've been in the sport a lot longer than I have,” said Romanchuk.

The 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race finisher’s T-shirt was a light blue cotton-poly blend courtesy of Mizuno. A public vote chose Kevin Benton’s “American Peach” as this year’s T-shirt design, which was inspired by the patriotism, fun and energy of Peachtree.

“If you watch or run the race on the morning of July Fourth, you’ll see nothing but smiling faces and American flags,” said Benton, a Lawrenceville, Georgia, creative director and graphic designer. “Atlanta is proud to host such an awesome event, so I put a lot of focus on the Georgia Peach as well.”

For full unofficial results and more information on the 2017 AJC Peachtree Road Race, visit peachtreeroadrace.org.

