2017 Adrian Martinez Classic: Ten men under 4 minutes in mile

(RunBlogRun) - The Adrian Martinez Classic is one of my favorite meets of the year. The meet is a cominbination of a local track meet and a selection of elite events. Local miles, family relays, and three elite events (800m, mile and 3000m), for men, women.

The meet always ends with the Adro Miles. On the men's side, David Torrence, who represents Peru and HOKA ONE ONE, took over on the back stretch of lap 4, and blasted the last 200 meters, running a fine 3:53.21, leading ten men under 4 minutes at the Emerson Playground track in Concord, MA.

The Adrian Martinez Classic honors the legacy of Adrian Martinez. Adrian loved to run and play soccer. In a thoughtful interview at the meet, Angel Martinez, fahter of Adrian, said, that we should enjoy each day, and treasure the moments with friends, families and communities. That is a wonderful legacy.