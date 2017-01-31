2016 U.S. OLYMPIC 1500M GOLD MEDALIST MATTHEW CENTROWITZ HEADLINES IN NEW BALANCE INDOOR GRAND PRIX LIVE THIS SAT., JAN. 28

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 01/25/2017 - 16:32.

STAMFORD, Conn. - January 25, 2017 - NBCSN kicks off coverage of the 2017 USATF Indoor Championship Series with the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the first event in the series, this Saturday, Jan. 28, live at 4 p.m. ET from Boston, Mass.

A group of 2016 U.S. Olympic medalists will highlight the field, including Matthew Centrowitz, who made history in Rio by becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in the 1500m since 1908. Also competing in Boston are 2016 Olympic medalists Paul Chelimo (silver in 5000m) Jenny Simpson (bronze in 1500m), Clayton Murphy (bronze in 800m), and Emma Coburn (bronze in steeplechase).

NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, who competed in the decathlon at the 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials, calls the event in his track and field debut. Joining Allen at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston, Mass., are four-time Olympic medalist and analyst Ato Boldon, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Todd Harris.

The 2017 USATF Indoor Championship Series continues Sat., Feb. 4, with the Armory Invitational live at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Following is the schedule for NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017 USATF Indoor Championship Series:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat., Jan. 28 4 p.m. New Balance Indoor Boston Grand Prix (LIVE) NBCSN Sat., Feb. 4 4:30 p.m. Armory Invitational (LIVE) NBCSN Sat., Feb. 11 4 p.m. Millrose Games NBC Sat., Mar. 4 10:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships NBCSN Sun., Mar. 5 5:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships (LIVE) NBCSN

The 2017 USATF Indoor Championship Series will be streamed live on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.