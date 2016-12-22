2016 HOKA ONE ONE Fall Cross Country Training Program, Weeks 18: You’ve Made It!

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 12/19/2016 - 16:26.

You’ve now got three months of solid training behind you. Keep the days between racing and the hard days relaxed. Now it’s time to focus on your racing. How are you feeling? When do you tire? When do you kick? Try some different race strategies.

We will provide three final weeks for cross country, which will include rest days and some fun workouts that change the approach, but keep you with a nice fitness level.

Monday, December 19, 2016 : Warm up; 4-mile run with friends, cool down. Keep it relaxed, and enjoy the time with your friends.

Week 18: A time to build, a time to race, a time to recover...

All the big stuff is over. Your next two to three weeks are holidays. Some are already running indoors, but remember, the next focus will be the spring time. We will include some running, fartlek, and some break days. Keep it relaxed. Enjoy the holidays, your body needs a break.

Monday : Warm up; 4-mile run with friends, cool down.

Tuesday: Warm up, A fun fartlek, A minute easy, a minute hard, do that twenty times, and then, cooldown. Warm up and cooldown about ten to fifteen minutes.

Wednesday: Take a day off, or run no more than four miles, easy.

Thursday: Warm up, Holmer Fartlek. This is old school. Warm up ten minutes, then, run somewhere in fifteen minutes, and see if you can return in 14 minutes, cooldown for ten minutes.

Friday: Warm up; 4-mile run, run on a soft surface, cool down.

Saturday: Take a break, relax with friends. Enjoy the holidays.

Sunday: Long, relaxed run of 7-9 miles with friends. Long runs are great way to get the body moving during the holidays.