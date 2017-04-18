20 Olympians, 11 Rio medalists highlight 2017 Team USA roster for IAAF World Relays

National CalendarNational Results
relay17.jpegINDIANAPOLIS -- Twenty Olympians, including 11 medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, will take to Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas for the 2017 IAAF World Relays, April 22-23.

More than 500 athletes from 34 nations will compete in Nassau on April 22-23, 2017. The inaugural World Relays in 2014 welcomed 576 athletes, while 669 athletes competed in Nassau in 2015.

The 2017 IAAF World Relays will consist of five events over four relay disciplines: the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, and a mixed 4x400m which will cap the competition's second day.

{UNIVERSAL}The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Returning from the 2014 and 2015 World Relays squads to fight for a third Golden Baton are Tianna Bartoletta, Natasha Hastings, Tony McQuay, LaShawn Merritt, Chanelle Price, Mike Rodgers, Shalonda Solomon, David Verburg and Isiah Young. All athletes named to Team USA are eligible to compete in any relay, regardless of pool listing below.

Fans can follow along with #USATF at the #IAAFWorldRelays onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook. The 2017 IAAF World Relays will air tape-delayed on Universal HD from 11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.






First Name

Last Name

Current Residence

Hometown

College/Univ.

Women’s 4x100m Relay

Morolake

Akinosun

Austin, Texas

Chicago, Illinois

University of Texas

Tianna

Bartoletta

Tampa, Florida

Elyria, Ohio

University of Tennessee

Dezerea

Bryant

Lexington, Kentucky

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

University of Kentucky

English

Gardner

Los Angeles, California

Voorhees Township, New Jersey

University of Oregon

Jenna

Prandini

Eugene, Oregon

Clovis, California

University of Oregon

Women’s 4x200m Relay

Felicia

Brown

Knoxville, Tennessee

Lithonia, Georgia

University of Tennessee

English

Gardner

Los Angeles, California

Voorhees Township, New Jersey

University of Oregon

Jenna

Prandini

Eugene, Oregon

Clovis, California

University of Oregon

Shalonda

Solomon

Winter Garden, Florida

Inglewood, California

University of South Carolina

Tiffany

Townsend

Clermont, Florida

Killeen, Texas

Baylor University

Women’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay

Joanna

Atkins

Clermont, Florida

Stone Mountain, Georgia

Auburn University

Claudia

Francis

Gainesville, Florida

Queens, New York

University of Florida

Phyllis

Francis

Bryan, Texas

Queens, New York

University of Oregon

Natasha

Hastings

Round Rock, Texas

Brooklyn, New York

University of South Carolina

Quanera

Hayes

Minneola, Florida

Hope Mills, North Carolina

Livingstone College

Courtney

Okolo

Austin, Texas

Carrollton, Texas

University of Texas

Ashley

Spencer

Austin, Texas

Indianapolis, Indiana

University of Texas

Jaide

Stepter

Long Beach, California

Tucson, Arizona

University of Southern California

Women’s 4x800m Relay

Kendra

Chambers

San Antonio, Texas

El Paso, Texas

University of Texas

Charlene

Lipsey

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Hempstead, New York

LSU

Chanelle

Price

Knoxville, Tennessee

Easton, Pennsylvania

University of Tennessee

Laura

Roesler

Boerne, Texas

Fargo, North Dakota

University of Oregon

Chrishuna

Williams

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Dallas, Texas

University of Arkansas

Men’s 4x100m Relay

Ronnie

Baker

Fort Worth, Texas

Louisville, Kentucky

Texas Christian University

Marvin

Bracy

Clermont, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Florida State University

Leshon

Collins

Houston, Texas

Newark, Delaware

University of Houston

Justin

Gatlin

Clermont, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

University of Tennessee

Mike

Rodgers

Round Rock, Texas

St. Louis, Missouri

Oklahoma Baptist University

Men’s 4x200m Relay

Marvin

Bracy

Clermont, Florida

Orlando, Florida

Florida State University

Justin

Gatlin

Clermont, Florida

Pensacola, Florida

University of Tennessee

Jarrion

Lawson

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Texarkana, Texas

University of Arkansas

Noah

Lyles

Orlando, Florida

Alexandria, Virginia

T.C. Williams High School

Ameer

Webb

College Station, Texas

Tustin, California

Texas A&M University

Isiah

Young

Oxford, Mississippi

Junction City, Kansas

University of Mississippi

Men’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay

Michael

Berry

Eugene, Oregon

Seattle, Washington

University of Oregon

Kyle

Clemons

Lawrence, Kansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas

University of Kansas

Paul

Dedewo

Phoenix, Arizona

Bronx, New York

City College of New York

Najee

Glass

Gainesville, Florida

Woodbridge, New Jersey

University of Florida

Tony

McQuay

Clermont, Florida

Riviera Beach, Florida

University of Florida

LaShawn

Merritt

Portsmouth, Virginia

Portsmouth, Virginia

East Carolina University

Gil

Roberts

Los Angeles, California

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Texas Tech University

David

Verburg

Gainesville, Florida

Lynchburg, Virginia

George Mason University

Men’s 4x800m Relay

Charles

Jock

Eugene, Oregon

San Diego, California

University of California - Irvine

Brannon

Kidder

Seattle, Washington

Lancaster, Ohio

Penn State University

Casimir

Loxsom

Seattle, Washington

New Haven, Connecticut

Penn State University

Clayton

Murphy

Akron, Ohio

New Paris, Ohio

University of Akron

Erik

Sowinski

Iowa City, Iowa

Waukesha, Wisconsin

University of Iowa
 

 

Team USA Staff - World Relays




First Name

Last Name

Position

Orin

Richburg

Relay Coach

Nicholson

Scott

Assistant Women’s Coach - Sprints

Carol

McLatchie

Assistant Women’s Coach - Distance

Cassandra

McKenzie

Head Manager

Darryl

Woodson

Assistant Men’s Coach - Sprints

Gary

Morgan

Assistant Men’s Coach - Distance

Tim

Weaver

Head Manager

Jennifer

Nanista

Event Manager

Kenny

Banks

Event Manager

Harris

Patel

ATC (Head)

Lori

Barnes

ATC

Bill

Ito

ATC/LMT

Benny

Vaughn

LMT

Maria

Hernandez

LMT

Amadeus

Mason

MD

Josh

Glass

DC

Sean

McCann

Sport Psych

Lani

Lawrence

Sport Psych

Alicia

Kendig

Nutritionist

Andy

Ferrara

Sports Science - Filming

 

