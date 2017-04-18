20 Olympians, 11 Rio medalists highlight 2017 Team USA roster for IAAF World Relays

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 04/14/2017 - 12:00.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Twenty Olympians, including 11 medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, will take to Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas for the 2017 IAAF World Relays, April 22-23.

More than 500 athletes from 34 nations will compete in Nassau on April 22-23, 2017. The inaugural World Relays in 2014 welcomed 576 athletes, while 669 athletes competed in Nassau in 2015.

The 2017 IAAF World Relays will consist of five events over four relay disciplines: the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, and a mixed 4x400m which will cap the competition's second day.

{UNIVERSAL}The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.

Returning from the 2014 and 2015 World Relays squads to fight for a third Golden Baton are Tianna Bartoletta, Natasha Hastings, Tony McQuay, LaShawn Merritt, Chanelle Price, Mike Rodgers, Shalonda Solomon, David Verburg and Isiah Young. All athletes named to Team USA are eligible to compete in any relay, regardless of pool listing below.

Fans can follow along with #USATF at the #IAAFWorldRelays onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook. The 2017 IAAF World Relays will air tape-delayed on Universal HD from 11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.











First Name Last Name Current Residence Hometown College/Univ. Women’s 4x100m Relay Morolake Akinosun Austin, Texas Chicago, Illinois University of Texas Tianna Bartoletta Tampa, Florida Elyria, Ohio University of Tennessee Dezerea Bryant Lexington, Kentucky Milwaukee, Wisconsin University of Kentucky English Gardner Los Angeles, California Voorhees Township, New Jersey University of Oregon Jenna Prandini Eugene, Oregon Clovis, California University of Oregon Women’s 4x200m Relay Felicia Brown Knoxville, Tennessee Lithonia, Georgia University of Tennessee English Gardner Los Angeles, California Voorhees Township, New Jersey University of Oregon Jenna Prandini Eugene, Oregon Clovis, California University of Oregon Shalonda Solomon Winter Garden, Florida Inglewood, California University of South Carolina Tiffany Townsend Clermont, Florida Killeen, Texas Baylor University Women’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay Joanna Atkins Clermont, Florida Stone Mountain, Georgia Auburn University Claudia Francis Gainesville, Florida Queens, New York University of Florida Phyllis Francis Bryan, Texas Queens, New York University of Oregon Natasha Hastings Round Rock, Texas Brooklyn, New York University of South Carolina Quanera Hayes Minneola, Florida Hope Mills, North Carolina Livingstone College Courtney Okolo Austin, Texas Carrollton, Texas University of Texas Ashley Spencer Austin, Texas Indianapolis, Indiana University of Texas Jaide Stepter Long Beach, California Tucson, Arizona University of Southern California Women’s 4x800m Relay Kendra Chambers San Antonio, Texas El Paso, Texas University of Texas Charlene Lipsey Baton Rouge, Louisiana Hempstead, New York LSU Chanelle Price Knoxville, Tennessee Easton, Pennsylvania University of Tennessee Laura Roesler Boerne, Texas Fargo, North Dakota University of Oregon Chrishuna Williams Fayetteville, Arkansas Dallas, Texas University of Arkansas Men’s 4x100m Relay Ronnie Baker Fort Worth, Texas Louisville, Kentucky Texas Christian University Marvin Bracy Clermont, Florida Orlando, Florida Florida State University Leshon Collins Houston, Texas Newark, Delaware University of Houston Justin Gatlin Clermont, Florida Pensacola, Florida University of Tennessee Mike Rodgers Round Rock, Texas St. Louis, Missouri Oklahoma Baptist University Men’s 4x200m Relay Marvin Bracy Clermont, Florida Orlando, Florida Florida State University Justin Gatlin Clermont, Florida Pensacola, Florida University of Tennessee Jarrion Lawson Fayetteville, Arkansas Texarkana, Texas University of Arkansas Noah Lyles Orlando, Florida Alexandria, Virginia T.C. Williams High School Ameer Webb College Station, Texas Tustin, California Texas A&M University Isiah Young Oxford, Mississippi Junction City, Kansas University of Mississippi Men’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay Michael Berry Eugene, Oregon Seattle, Washington University of Oregon Kyle Clemons Lawrence, Kansas Jonesboro, Arkansas University of Kansas Paul Dedewo Phoenix, Arizona Bronx, New York City College of New York Najee Glass Gainesville, Florida Woodbridge, New Jersey University of Florida Tony McQuay Clermont, Florida Riviera Beach, Florida University of Florida LaShawn Merritt Portsmouth, Virginia Portsmouth, Virginia East Carolina University Gil Roberts Los Angeles, California Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Texas Tech University David Verburg Gainesville, Florida Lynchburg, Virginia George Mason University Men’s 4x800m Relay Charles Jock Eugene, Oregon San Diego, California University of California - Irvine Brannon Kidder Seattle, Washington Lancaster, Ohio Penn State University Casimir Loxsom Seattle, Washington New Haven, Connecticut Penn State University Clayton Murphy Akron, Ohio New Paris, Ohio University of Akron Erik Sowinski Iowa City, Iowa Waukesha, Wisconsin University of Iowa

Team USA Staff - World Relays