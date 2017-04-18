20 Olympians, 11 Rio medalists highlight 2017 Team USA roster for IAAF World Relays
INDIANAPOLIS -- Twenty Olympians, including 11 medalists from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, will take to Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau, Bahamas for the 2017 IAAF World Relays, April 22-23.
More than 500 athletes from 34 nations will compete in Nassau on April 22-23, 2017. The inaugural World Relays in 2014 welcomed 576 athletes, while 669 athletes competed in Nassau in 2015.
The 2017 IAAF World Relays will consist of five events over four relay disciplines: the 4x100m, 4x200m, 4x400m and 4x800m for both men and women, and a mixed 4x400m which will cap the competition's second day.
{UNIVERSAL}The top eight finishers in the 4x100m and 4x400m for both men and women will earn automatic entry for the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London.
Returning from the 2014 and 2015 World Relays squads to fight for a third Golden Baton are Tianna Bartoletta, Natasha Hastings, Tony McQuay, LaShawn Merritt, Chanelle Price, Mike Rodgers, Shalonda Solomon, David Verburg and Isiah Young. All athletes named to Team USA are eligible to compete in any relay, regardless of pool listing below.
Fans can follow along with #USATF at the #IAAFWorldRelays onTwitter,Instagram,SnapchatandFacebook. The 2017 IAAF World Relays will air tape-delayed on Universal HD from 11:30 p.m.-1:00 a.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday, April 22 and 23.
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Current Residence
|
Hometown
|
College/Univ.
|
Women’s 4x100m Relay
|
Morolake
|
Akinosun
|
Austin, Texas
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
University of Texas
|
Tianna
|
Bartoletta
|
Tampa, Florida
|
Elyria, Ohio
|
University of Tennessee
|
Dezerea
|
Bryant
|
Lexington, Kentucky
|
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
|
University of Kentucky
|
English
|
Gardner
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Voorhees Township, New Jersey
|
University of Oregon
|
Jenna
|
Prandini
|
Eugene, Oregon
|
Clovis, California
|
University of Oregon
|
Women’s 4x200m Relay
|
Felicia
|
Brown
|
Knoxville, Tennessee
|
Lithonia, Georgia
|
University of Tennessee
|
English
|
Gardner
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Voorhees Township, New Jersey
|
University of Oregon
|
Jenna
|
Prandini
|
Eugene, Oregon
|
Clovis, California
|
University of Oregon
|
Shalonda
|
Solomon
|
Winter Garden, Florida
|
Inglewood, California
|
University of South Carolina
|
Tiffany
|
Townsend
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Killeen, Texas
|
Baylor University
|
Women’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay
|
Joanna
|
Atkins
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Stone Mountain, Georgia
|
Auburn University
|
Claudia
|
Francis
|
Gainesville, Florida
|
Queens, New York
|
University of Florida
|
Phyllis
|
Francis
|
Bryan, Texas
|
Queens, New York
|
University of Oregon
|
Natasha
|
Hastings
|
Round Rock, Texas
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
University of South Carolina
|
Quanera
|
Hayes
|
Minneola, Florida
|
Hope Mills, North Carolina
|
Livingstone College
|
Courtney
|
Okolo
|
Austin, Texas
|
Carrollton, Texas
|
University of Texas
|
Ashley
|
Spencer
|
Austin, Texas
|
Indianapolis, Indiana
|
University of Texas
|
Jaide
|
Stepter
|
Long Beach, California
|
Tucson, Arizona
|
University of Southern California
|
Women’s 4x800m Relay
|
Kendra
|
Chambers
|
San Antonio, Texas
|
El Paso, Texas
|
University of Texas
|
Charlene
|
Lipsey
|
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
|
Hempstead, New York
|
LSU
|
Chanelle
|
Price
|
Knoxville, Tennessee
|
Easton, Pennsylvania
|
University of Tennessee
|
Laura
|
Roesler
|
Boerne, Texas
|
Fargo, North Dakota
|
University of Oregon
|
Chrishuna
|
Williams
|
Fayetteville, Arkansas
|
Dallas, Texas
|
University of Arkansas
|
Men’s 4x100m Relay
|
Ronnie
|
Baker
|
Fort Worth, Texas
|
Louisville, Kentucky
|
Texas Christian University
|
Marvin
|
Bracy
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Orlando, Florida
|
Florida State University
|
Leshon
|
Collins
|
Houston, Texas
|
Newark, Delaware
|
University of Houston
|
Justin
|
Gatlin
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Pensacola, Florida
|
University of Tennessee
|
Mike
|
Rodgers
|
Round Rock, Texas
|
St. Louis, Missouri
|
Oklahoma Baptist University
|
Men’s 4x200m Relay
|
Marvin
|
Bracy
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Orlando, Florida
|
Florida State University
|
Justin
|
Gatlin
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Pensacola, Florida
|
University of Tennessee
|
Jarrion
|
Lawson
|
Fayetteville, Arkansas
|
Texarkana, Texas
|
University of Arkansas
|
Noah
|
Lyles
|
Orlando, Florida
|
Alexandria, Virginia
|
T.C. Williams High School
|
Ameer
|
Webb
|
College Station, Texas
|
Tustin, California
|
Texas A&M University
|
Isiah
|
Young
|
Oxford, Mississippi
|
Junction City, Kansas
|
University of Mississippi
|
Men’s 4x400m Relay/Mixed 4x400m Relay
|
Michael
|
Berry
|
Eugene, Oregon
|
Seattle, Washington
|
University of Oregon
|
Kyle
|
Clemons
|
Lawrence, Kansas
|
Jonesboro, Arkansas
|
University of Kansas
|
Paul
|
Dedewo
|
Phoenix, Arizona
|
Bronx, New York
|
City College of New York
|
Najee
|
Glass
|
Gainesville, Florida
|
Woodbridge, New Jersey
|
University of Florida
|
Tony
|
McQuay
|
Clermont, Florida
|
Riviera Beach, Florida
|
University of Florida
|
LaShawn
|
Merritt
|
Portsmouth, Virginia
|
Portsmouth, Virginia
|
East Carolina University
|
Gil
|
Roberts
|
Los Angeles, California
|
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
|
Texas Tech University
|
David
|
Verburg
|
Gainesville, Florida
|
Lynchburg, Virginia
|
George Mason University
|
Men’s 4x800m Relay
|
Charles
|
Jock
|
Eugene, Oregon
|
San Diego, California
|
University of California - Irvine
|
Brannon
|
Kidder
|
Seattle, Washington
|
Lancaster, Ohio
|
Penn State University
|
Casimir
|
Loxsom
|
Seattle, Washington
|
New Haven, Connecticut
|
Penn State University
|
Clayton
|
Murphy
|
Akron, Ohio
|
New Paris, Ohio
|
University of Akron
|
Erik
|
Sowinski
|
Iowa City, Iowa
|
Waukesha, Wisconsin
|
University of Iowa
Team USA Staff - World Relays
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
Position
|
Orin
|
Richburg
|
Relay Coach
|
Nicholson
|
Scott
|
Assistant Women’s Coach - Sprints
|
Carol
|
McLatchie
|
Assistant Women’s Coach - Distance
|
Cassandra
|
McKenzie
|
Head Manager
|
Darryl
|
Woodson
|
Assistant Men’s Coach - Sprints
|
Gary
|
Morgan
|
Assistant Men’s Coach - Distance
|
Tim
|
Weaver
|
Head Manager
|
Jennifer
|
Nanista
|
Event Manager
|
Kenny
|
Banks
|
Event Manager
|
Harris
|
Patel
|
ATC (Head)
|
Lori
|
Barnes
|
ATC
|
Bill
|
Ito
|
ATC/LMT
|
Benny
|
Vaughn
|
LMT
|
Maria
|
Hernandez
|
LMT
|
Amadeus
|
Mason
|
MD
|
Josh
|
Glass
|
DC
|
Sean
|
McCann
|
Sport Psych
|
Lani
|
Lawrence
|
Sport Psych
|
Alicia
|
Kendig
|
Nutritionist
|
Andy
|
Ferrara
|
Sports Science - Filming
