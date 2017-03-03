15 TEAM USA OLYMPIC TRACK & FIELD MEDALISTS HIGHLIGHT THE 2017 USA INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS THIS WEEKEND ON NBCSN

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 03/03/2017 - 15:34.

NBCSN Coverage Begins this Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET & Continues this Sunday LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET, Coverage Streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - STAMFORD, Conn. - March 1, 2017 -NBCSN presents coverage of the 2017 USA Indoor Championships from the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, N.M., this Saturday, Mar. 4, at 10:30 p.m. ET and Sunday, Mar. 5, LIVE at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The field for the USA Indoor Championships features 39 Olympians, who have won a total of 15 Olympic medals, including 6 gold medals.

Highlighting the field of Team USA athletes vying for National titles on Saturday are: 2012 Olympic silver medalist Erik Kynard in the men’s high jump; 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Sam Kendricks in the men’s pole vault; 2016 Olympic medalists Phyllis Francis (gold in 4x400m relay) and Ashley Spencer (bronze in 400m hurdles) in the women’s 300m; and 2016 Olympic 5000m silver medalist Paul Chelimo in the men’s two mile.

The United States’ unrivaled depth in the hurdles will be on display in Albuquerque on Sunday. Leading the men’s side is Aries Merritt, the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and world record-holder in the 110m hurdles who fell short of qualifying for Rio less than a year after having a kidney transplant. On the women’s side, Keni Harrison will also be looking for redemption after she missed out on the 2016 Olympics at Trials last summer, and then set the world record in the 100m hurdles a few weeks later.

Live coverage on Sunday also features 2016 Olympic silver medalist Sandi Morris facing 2012 Olympic champion Jenn Suhr in the women’s pole vault; Rio Olympian Vashti Cunningham, daughter of former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback Randall Cunningham, in the women’s high jump; Rio Olympians Courtney Okolo, who won gold in the 4x400m relay, and Ajee Wilson in the women’s 600m; 2016 Olympic gold medalist Michelle Carter, daughter of 1984 Olympic shot put silver medalist and former NFL player Michael Carter, in the women’s shotput; and 2016 Olympic 800m bronze medalist Clayton Murphy in the men’s 1000m.

NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen, who competed in the decathlon at the 1992 U.S. Olympic Trials, calls the event. Joining Allen are four-time Olympic medalist and analystAto Boldon, four-time Olympic gold medalist and analyst Sanya Richards-Ross, analyst Craig Masback, and reporters Lewis Johnson and Todd Harris.

Coverage of Olympic Sports on NBC Sports Group platforms is a presentation of the Olympic Channel, Home of Team USA.

Following is the schedule for NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the 2017 USA Indoor Championships:

Date Time (ET) Event Network Sat., Mar. 4 10:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships NBCSN Sun., Mar. 5 5:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships (LIVE) NBCSN

The 2017 USATF Indoor Championship Series will be streamed live on NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms. Powered by Playmaker Media, the NBC Sports app is available on Apple iOS, Android and select Samsung devices, as well as on Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Win10, and Xbox.