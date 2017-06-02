1 HS Sprinters in U.S. Headline adidas Dream 100 Fields

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 06/02/2017 - 12:33.

BOSTON, Mass. (June 1, 2017)—Anthony Schwartz and Symone Mason, the #1 high school 100-meter sprinters in the country, lead lightning-fast fields in the Boys’ and Girls’ Dream 100s for Sunday’s adidas Boost Boston Games, organizers announced today.

The adidas Boost Boston Games, the only street meet of its kind in the country, will begin at 3:15 p.m. this Sunday, June 4. Sprint and hurdle events will be run on a 200-meter track erected on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common, while the pole vault and long jump competitions will take place on a parallel path on the Common. More information can be found at www.adidasBoostBoston.com.

Schwartz (Plantation FL) is ranked #1 in the U.S. at 100m, with a time of 10.15 that set a World Under-18 Record. The 2016 state champion at both 100m and 200m, Schwartz was knocked out of contention to defend his titles when he tweaked a hamstring in the 100m at this year’s championships.

He is followed closely by the #2- and #3-ranked sprinters, Kalon Barnes and Caleb Jolivette. Barnes (Silsbee, TX), the 2017 state champion at 100m and 200m, set a state class 4A record with his time of 10.22 in the 100m; Jolivette (Manvel, TX) ran 10.31 outdoors and finished the indoor season in the #1 spot at 60m (6.73) as national indoor champion.

They will be challenged by Chauncy Smart (Auburndale, FL) and LaVonte Valentine (Clermont, FL). Smart is the 2017 class 3A 100m state champion, while Valentine is the class 4A state champion.

In the Girls’ Dream 100, Mason (Miami, FL) is ranked #1 in the nation at 100m (11.24) and 200m (23.00), and swept the sprint titles at 100m, 200m, and 400m at her recent state championships.

Among the high school girls challenging her will be Demi Washington (Clinton, MS), who ran the fastest all-conditions time in the nation this year for 100m (11.21) and is the 2017 state champion at both 100m and 200m; Kaylor Harris (Mesquite TX), ranked #3 in the U.S. at 100m and the 2017 state champion in the 100-meter hurdles; and Jayla Kirkland (Birmingham AL), the 2017 national indoor champion at 60m and 7th at the 2016 World U-20 Championships in the 200m.

They will all have to contend with eighth-grader Tamari Davis (Gainesville FL), who finished third here last year as a seventh grader. The 2016 AAU Junior Olympic Champion at both 100m and 200m, Davis last weekend ran the fastest 200m in history by a 14-year-old in winning the High School Girls 200m at the Pre Classic in 23.21. If Davis were eligible for the high school lists, she would be tied for the #2 ranking.

Over the years, athletes in the adidas Dream 100 have included Marvin Bracy, who went on to become the 2014 IAAF World Indoor silver medalist at 60m; Octavious Freeman, the 2013 IAAF World Championships silver medalist in the 4x100m relay; Trayvon Bromell, the 2015 IAAF World Championships bronze medalist at 100m; and Candace Hill, who won the 2015 adidas Dream 100 before going on to become World U-18 Champion at both 100m and 200m.

The adidas Boost Boston Games, produced by Boston-based Global Athletics and Marketing, Inc., is part of the 2017 USATF Championship Series. The street meet, which will include highlights of Dilboy action, will be broadcast live on NBCSN on June 4 from 4-6 p.m. More on the adidas Boost Boston Games, which is part of the 2017 USATF Championship Series, is available at www.adidasBoostBoston.com; on Facebook at adidasBoostBostonGames; on Twitter at @adidasBoostBos; and on Instagram at adidasBoostBostonGames.

