VIDEO: RBR Special Interview w/ David Bedford Part 1

"David Bedford has been an iconic fixture in the sport since his heralded running days in the late 1960s and 1970s. David Bedford ran with spirit and fearless abandon. Bedford's hard training, no, scratch that, really hard training. 200 mile weeks got one into shape and also got one injured. Bedford danced that magic line between increadible fitness and painful injuries throughout his career. On June 11, 1973, David Bedford set the World record for the 10,000 meters, running 27:30.8. In that race, Bedford had surpassed the WR of his hero, Ron Clarke, the former WR holder and the current world record of one Lasse Viren. Chopping eight seconds off those iconic times, David Bedford had nearly reached the sun.

The late 1960s and early 1970s were an amazing time in British Athletics. David Bedford, Ian Stewart, Brendan Foster, Alan Pascoe, were some of the shining lights, and quotable and colorful characters of British sport at the time. Fans loved them because they gave their all in their races, training and their lives.

A unique mustache, a wry sense of humor, red socks and his amazing racing ability made him a favorite of European athletic fans for his entire career. His love of the sport, his respect for the sport, and his understanding of what the sport should stand for, has shaped the past three decades of gloal marathon running."

