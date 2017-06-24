TOGETHER: NOTHING IS IMPOSSIBLE - American Cancer Society, USATF launch fundraising campaign

Submitted by chucky on Thu, 06/22/2017 - 13:35.

SACRAMENTO, California -- USA Track & Field (USATF) and the American Cancer Society on Wednesdayannounced a joint effortto raise money for the fight against cancer, leveraging Team USATF’s athletic achievements to help beat cancer.

The“Together: Nothing Is Impossible”campaign officially kicks off with a press conference Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento, where the 2017 USATF Outdoor Championships begin Thursday.

Punctuated by a public service announcement featuring USATF two-time Olympic gold medalist Christian Taylor and 2014 USATF indoor champion Gabe Grunewald, herself a cancer survivor,Together: Nothing Is Impossibleencourages Americans to pledge money for each medal Team USATF wins at the IAAF World Championships this August in London. The American Cancer Society will receive 75 percent of the proceeds for cancer research, and 25 percent will be directed to support Team USATF’s athlete development programs.

The public service announcement will make its TV broadcast debut during NBCSN coverageof the USATF Outdoor Championships. Supporters can pledge at nothingisimpossible.com.

Working together

USATF and the American Cancer Societyannounced their partnership last December.The campaign launch marks the evolution of a partnership that unites the world’s most respected cancer-related nonprofit with the world’s most respected and successful track & field team.

“What began as a modest attempt to get Americans physically active became a robust collaboration,” USATF CEO Max Siegel said. “We are thrilled to be working with one of the most highly regarded organizations in the world to achieve a goal that is even bigger and more meaningful than a gold medal.

“The American Cancer Society is honored to join forces with USATF on a national campaign aimed at raising funds for the next generation of cancer researchers,” said Sharon Byers, chief development and marketing officer, American Cancer Society. “This partnership is an excellent example of two powerful brands coming together in the race to fight cancer, and engage new constituents in our mission.”

Grunewald, Taylor join the fight

Using the hashtag #nothingisimpossible,Together: Nothing Is Impossiblewill include a social media campaign, as well as on-site fundraising at the USATF Outdoor Championships. USATF alumni and legend athletes from the 1968 Olympic team through the present will be part of an American Cancer Society booth at the event’s fan festival, where attendees can pledge donations, meet athletes, and pose for photos with custom-made Together: Nothing Is Impossiblerace bibs.

In addition to appearing in the public service announcement, Grunewald and Taylor are leading athlete supporters of the campaign. The 2014 USATF indoor champion in the 3,000 meters, Grunewald this month began chemotherapy for her fourth bout with cancer and plans to race at the USATF Championships. She will be on-hand in Sacramento for the partnership announcement and other USATF and ACS-related activities.

“For me, this campaign is very personal,” Grunewald said. “I am so glad to be working with the American Cancer Society and USATF to make my fight against cancer even more broad and far-reaching. Besides raising money, Together: Nothing Is Impossibledelivers a message I strongly believe in. Staying positive and relying on the most important people in your life goes so far in helping you overcome even the biggest challenges in life.”

Together: Nothing Is Impossiblewill raise funds from June 21 through August 14, the day after the World Championships conclude. For more information and to watch the PSA, visitnothingisimpossible.com.