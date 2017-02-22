Strava Now Available for Apple Watch Series 2

Submitted by chucky on Wed, 02/22/2017 - 16:03.

Athletes can now record Strava activities via Apple Watch Series 2, untethered from their iOS device. - SAN FRANCISCO – February 21, 2017– Strava, the social network for athletes, introduces its newly developed app for the Apple Watch Series 2. Athletes can now take full advantage of the watch’s GPS capabilities by recording their time, pace, distance, speed and heart rate without their iOS device. Apple Watch Series 2 joins more than 100 other GPS devices that work seamlessly with Strava.

“Research and athlete feedback often drives new Strava features and integrations,” said Mateo Ortega, Head of Integration for Strava. “We’re excited to add to our growing list of compatible devices, and see this as the first step in providing our athletes an excellent Strava experience on the Apple Watch Series 2. Our athletes can look forward to continued updates as we strive to provide the best Watch experience possible.”

Athletes already running Strava on their Apple Watch will see the app update automatically when they update Strava on their iOS device. Athletes can install Strava by visiting the App Store on their iOS device.

Earlier this month, Strava announced its Android Wear 2.0 app, which also allows athletes to take full advantage of an enhanced, untethered experience all from their wrist.

