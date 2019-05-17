Mizuno Announces 50-50-50 Virtual Fitness Challenge at Exclusive Event

Submitted by chucky on Fri, 05/17/2019 - 12:17.

Fitness Challenge encourages an active lifestyle and celebrates the 50th Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race - NORCROSS, GA – (May 6, 2019) –Mizuno, the global specialty sporting goods company, announced its 50-50-50 Virtual Challenge on Friday, May 3, at an exclusive kickoff event at the Mizuno Experience Center in conjunction with the reveal of its highly anticipated custom running shoe – the Limited Edition Peachtree 50th Rider WAVEKNIT™. The 50-50-50 Virtual Challenge, created through the FitRankings app, encourages runners in the U.S. to walk, jog or run 50 miles in 50 days in honor of the 50th Running of the AJC Peachtree Road Race on July 4, 2019.

“We know the AJC Peachtree Road Race is one of the most sought after races in the country with 60,000 runners toeing the line on July 4th,” said Stephen Pifer, Associate Marketing Manager of Running, Mizuno USA. “Through the 50-50-50 Virtual Challenge we are extending the joy and excitement of the Peachtree nationwide to enable everyone to participate with us.”

Participants can register for the 50-50-50 Virtual Challenge now through May 13 by visiting MizunoUSA.com/MizunoFit50Challenge.The Challenge will officially start on May 14 and run through July 3 – and the countdown to the 4th of July begins. Those who achieve 50 miles in 50 days will be notified on July 20th about a special surprise gift courtesy of Mizuno USA.

“The Challenge will connect and engage runners in celebration of this momentous occasion, our nation’s birthday and our love of running,” said Pifer. “We hope to bring communities of runners and other fitness enthusiasts together to challenge each other in a new and exciting way and inspire people of all ages to be more active”.

The 50-50-50 Challenge is not a guaranteed entry into the AJC Peachtree Road Race or any other AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifying Event. Access contest rules online at FitRankings.com/Peachtree50.

For more information about Mizuno, visit us at MizunoUSA.com. For more information about FitRankings, visit FitRankings.com.

About Mizuno:

Mizuno USA, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, one of the largest specialty sporting goods manufacturers in the world. Mizuno USA, Inc. manufactures and distributes golf, baseball, softball, running, and volleyball equipment, apparel, and footwear for North America. Mizuno USA, Inc. is based in greater Atlanta, Ga.

About the Peachtree Road Race:

The AJC Peachtree Road Race is a 10K event that takes place every Fourth of July in Atlanta, Georgia. The first Peachtree was held in 1970 and featured 110 finishers. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is now the largest 10K running event in the world with 60,000 participants. The AJC Peachtree Road Race is perhaps most famous for the coveted AJC Peachtree Road Race T-shirt, which is handed out to all the event finishers. For more information on the AJC Peachtree Road Race visit peachtreeroadrace.orgor AJC.com/peachtree.