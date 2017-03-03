2017 Spring Shoe Review

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 02/27/2017 - 12:30.

“The times they are a changin’,” wrote Bob Dylan more than 50 years ago, and that has certainly been the case in the running shoe industry over the past season. Emerging brands have seen some successes, there have been many new shoe launches (as with the most active past seasons, about 35% of this spring’s offerings are new), and changes in materials and construction methods have left their mark on the industry.

Today may be the calm before the storm, as 2017 exhibits the hallmarks of significant transition. Much of the anticipation centers on the jump from standard manufacturing to automated processes. This could mean that we’ll be seeing shoes that are customized, quickly delivered, and possibly even made right around the corner from your house.