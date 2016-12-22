2016 HOKA ONE ONE Fall Cross Country Training Program, Weeks 17: You’ve Made It!

Submitted by chucky on Mon, 12/12/2016 - 15:24.

You’ve now got three months of solid training behind you. Keep the days between racing and the hard days relaxed. Now it’s time to focus on your racing. How are you feeling? When do you tire? When do you kick? Try some different race strategies.



Monday: Warm up; 6-mile run; 8x150 yds relaxed strideouts on grass, jogging back to the start after each, no rest between; cool down.

Tuesday: 1-mile warmup; 20-min tempo run, 1-mile cool-down. To determine your tempo run pace, add a half-minute to your present mile pace for a 5K. So if you can run 18:00 for a 5K now, that means a 5:50 pace. Add 30 seconds to get your tempo run pace of 6:20 per mile. Recalculate your pace as your fitness improves, about once a month.

Wednesday: Warm up; 6-mile run; 8x150 yds relaxed strideouts on grass, jogging back to the start after each, no rest in between; cool down.

Thursday: 1-mile warmup; 9 hill repeats (run 200 yds uphill, turn, jog downhill to the start; repeat 8 times, no rests); on the flat at the bottom of the hill, try for 8x150 yds as easy strideouts, jogging to the start, no rest in between; 1-mile easy cool-down. Or, if a race happens on Thursday and Saturday, finish up with the 10x150 yds and then do your 1-mile easy cool-down.

Friday: Warm up; 6-mile run; 8x150 yds relaxed strideouts on grass, jogging back to the start after each, no rest in between; cool down.

Saturday: Race day. Warm up, listen to your coach, race, cool down

Sunday: Easy 11-mile run on grass or dirt with friends.

